Maritime security is expected to be another key area of discussion, particularly amid tensions in the South China Sea, where Beijing's territorial claims overlap with those of several Southeast Asian countries. The Philippines, which is hosting the summit as ASEAN chair for 2026, has called for stronger regional maritime cooperation and an effective code of conduct in the disputed waters. ASEAN and China failed to conclude negotiations on the proposed code during the Philippines' chairmanship, with disagreements over its legal status and geographical scope remaining unresolved. India has maintained that maritime disputes should be addressed in accordance with international law.