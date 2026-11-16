Narendra Modi is visiting Manila for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with a possible Quad leaders’ meeting also expected on the sidelines.
Maritime security and tensions in the South China Sea are likely to feature in discussions, as ASEAN and China continue to face difficulties in finalising a code of conduct.
India and ASEAN are expected to focus on expanding trade and investment, including progress on the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manila, the Philippines, on November 16–17 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with regional security, maritime cooperation and trade ties expected to dominate discussions. A possible Quad leaders' meeting on the sidelines is also likely to feature prominently during the visit, as India seeks to strengthen its strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific amid growing regional tensions and China's expanding influence. The visit comes at a time when New Delhi is looking to deepen economic and defence cooperation with Southeast Asian countries.
Quad Meeting, Maritime Security On Agenda
Modi is expected to join US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a Quad leaders' meeting in Manila. The proposed engagement would be the first meeting of the four leaders since September 2024. The Quad, comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia, focuses on cooperation across maritime security, critical technologies, infrastructure and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. However, the final schedule of the meeting remained subject to confirmation in official briefings ahead of the visit.
Maritime security is expected to be another key area of discussion, particularly amid tensions in the South China Sea, where Beijing's territorial claims overlap with those of several Southeast Asian countries. The Philippines, which is hosting the summit as ASEAN chair for 2026, has called for stronger regional maritime cooperation and an effective code of conduct in the disputed waters. ASEAN and China failed to conclude negotiations on the proposed code during the Philippines' chairmanship, with disagreements over its legal status and geographical scope remaining unresolved. India has maintained that maritime disputes should be addressed in accordance with international law.
Trade Ties, AITIGA Review To Feature In Discussions
Economic cooperation will form another major component of Modi's engagements, with India and ASEAN looking to expand trade, investment and regional connectivity. Bilateral trade between India and the 11-member ASEAN grouping stands at approximately $122 billion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. New Delhi is also seeking progress in reviewing the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), which has been under review since 2020 to improve market access and address trade-related concerns. Officials have acknowledged that negotiations remain complex because they require consensus among multiple ASEAN members.
The East Asia Summit will provide an additional platform for Modi to discuss regional and international developments with leaders from ASEAN and other participating countries. India's engagement with Southeast Asia remains central to its Act East Policy, which seeks to strengthen economic, strategic and diplomatic partnerships across the region. The Manila visit is also expected to provide opportunities for bilateral discussions with participating leaders, including the Philippines, on defence cooperation, maritime security and technology.