Cyclone Likely Over Bay Of Bengal Around Nov 16, IMD Warns Fishermen

Cyclone Alert | Bay of Bengal A Well Marked Low Pressure Area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and is very likely to intensify into a Depression during the next 24 hours. It is further likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm around the evening of 16th November 2026 over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. ⚠️ Fishermen and coastal communities are advised to follow official IMD weather updates and warnings. Stay alert, stay safe! #IMD #CycloneAlert #BayOfBengal #DepressionAlert #CyclonicStorm #WeatherUpdate #IMDAlert #WeatherForecast @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA