Cyclone Likely Over Bay Of Bengal Around Nov 16, IMD Warns Fishermen

IMD forecasts a possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal around November 16.
Fishermen advised to return by November 15 amid warnings of rough sea conditions.
Odisha may receive heavy rainfall, while Western Disturbance could bring northwest India showers.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said a well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours and further develop into a cyclonic storm around the evening of November 16.
In an official release, the weather department said the system was likely to move northwestwards before intensifying into a depression over the same region. It is subsequently expected to move north-northwestwards and strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal.
The IMD warned of squally weather over the Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and large parts of the Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds reaching 60 kmph. Winds could strengthen to 80 kmph from November 17 and continue for the following two days.
Considering the expected rough sea conditions, the department advised fishermen at sea to return to the coast by November 15 and refrain from venturing into the sea during the warning period.
Cyclone Alert: Odisha Likely To See Rainfall
The developing weather system is also expected to influence weather conditions along the Odisha coast.
Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, said the cyclonic system was likely to affect Odisha after four days, although dry weather was expected across the state on Saturday.
Scattered rainfall is forecast over coastal Odisha between November 14 and 18, while isolated rainfall is likely in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.
The rainfall could be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph during thunderstorm activity. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Khordha districts on November 18, Mohanty said.
Western Disturbance To Bring Rain, Snowfall
Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining areas is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall and snowfall across parts of the Western Himalayan region on Saturday and Sunday.
IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI that parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan could also receive light rainfall, while very light rain was possible in Delhi-NCR on Sunday.
Temperatures across northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, are expected to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius from November 16 after the Western Disturbance moves away. The region is currently experiencing temperatures slightly above normal, Kumar said.