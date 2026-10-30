Weather models have indicated varying possibilities regarding the system's further intensification and movement. While several models suggest that it could develop into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, some forecasts indicate the possibility of further intensification. According to The Times of India, some independent weather trackers have also suggested a possible movement towards the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. However, the IMD's current forecast identifies the Andhra Pradesh coast as the likely direction of movement. The system's eventual intensity, trajectory and rainfall impact will become clearer as it develops over the coming days.