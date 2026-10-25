Cyclone Arnab Likely To Hit Andhra Coast On October 28; Odisha Prepares, Tamil Nadu Ports Raise Warnings

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Updated on:
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IMD forecasts landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, with winds gusting to 140 kmph; Odisha has shut schools in five districts

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Cyclone Arnab Likely To Hit Andhra Coast On October 28: IMD’s Latest Update
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Summary of this article

  • Cyclone Arnab is expected to cross Andhra Pradesh’s coast on October 28.

  • Odisha has closed educational institutions in five districts ahead of heavy rainfall.

  • Rescue teams and cyclone shelters are ready as authorities prepare for evacuations.

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into Cyclone Arnab and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Odisha has ordered educational institutions shut in five districts and mobilised emergency teams ahead of the forecast heavy rain and strong winds.

The IMD expects the system to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115–125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph.

Cyclone Forecast To Strengthen Before Landfall

The depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move southwards, intensify into a deep depression and then turn west-northwestwards.

According to the IMD’s Sunday bulletin, it is expected to become a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 26 and a severe cyclonic storm by October 27. Further strengthening is forecast as it approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said Odisha would experience rainfall and wind activity as the system intensified and moved towards the coast.

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Odisha Shuts Schools In Five Districts

The Odisha government has ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri to remain closed on October 28 and 29. Collectors elsewhere will decide on closures according to local weather conditions.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed preparations on Saturday and said departments had been assigned specific responsibilities.

“We have assigned specific responsibilities to each department, ensuring they are fully prepared in advance. The state government is completely ready to handle this situation. As always, our primary objective remains the same: Zero casualties,” Majhi said.

The General Administration Department has cancelled leave for district collectors, district magistrates and officers in critical offices, directing them to return to their headquarters immediately.

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Rescue Teams Mobilised, Shelters Prepared

Odisha has mobilised around 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams, 17 National Disaster Response Force teams and 225 Fire Services teams.

Officials have been instructed to move residents from vulnerable areas to safer locations, prioritising elderly people, patients and pregnant women. Those requiring medical care will be shifted to healthcare facilities.

Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vasan V said 100 cyclone shelters were ready and another 1,000 temporary locations had been identified to accommodate evacuees.

Majhi has directed departments responsible for health, water resources, energy, agriculture, rural development and engineering services to prepare for disruptions and restore essential services promptly.

Health facilities in vulnerable areas have been asked to stock medicines, medical kits and anti-snake venom injections ahead of possible flooding and waterlogging.

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Red Warning For Southern Odisha

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Odisha between October 27 and 29. A red warning has been issued for Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam on October 28, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm expected.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea from October 24, while those already in deep waters have been asked to return.

Farmers have been urged to protect crops from heavy rain and strong winds. Departments have also been directed to monitor vulnerable locations and prepare to clear fallen trees and restore electricity and road connectivity.

Andhra Pradesh Braces For Heavy Rain

The weather department has forecast rainfall across parts of Andhra Pradesh from October 26 to 29.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated locations in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema between October 26 and 28.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours on October 27 and 28. Heavy rain is forecast in parts of these areas on October 29.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed officials to remain alert and warn residents of low-lying areas.

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Warning Signals Raised At Tamil Nadu Ports

Cyclone warning signals have been hoisted at nine ports, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi.

Port authorities, vessel operators and other maritime stakeholders have been alerted to the changing weather conditions as the system strengthens over the Bay of Bengal.

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