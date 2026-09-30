Bikers Fined For Seat Belt, Car Drivers For Helmet Violations: Inside Odisha 'Impossible' Traffic Fines

“Analysis of VAHAN and e-Challan data pertaining to 2019-24 revealed that 2,988 cases were booked for driving a vehicle ‘without a seat belt’ and a fine of ₹29.88 lakh was imposed, whereas the vehicles were registered as two-wheelers, and 4,786 cases were booked for ‘not wearing a helmet’ and a total fine of ₹47.86 lakh was imposed, whereas the vehicles were registered as three- and four-wheelers,” the audit stated.