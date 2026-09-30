Nandigram Bypoll: Pradhan Starts Campaign After Bail, State Challenges HC Order

“I was almost dragged out of the hotel in Chandipur and shoved into a car by some police officers. I was blindfolded. I was then taken to a hotel where I was offered fruit juice, dry fruits and other dishes while being asked to withdraw my nomination. I refused. Later I was again blindfolded and taken to Chandipur police station where I was arrested in a 19-year-old case,” Pradhan said, reported Hindustan Times.