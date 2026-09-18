Hours After Mamata’s Nandigram Nod, Congress Candidate Milan Pradhan Arrested In Murder Case

Milan Pradhan was arrested in connection with an old alleged murder case hours after Banerjee backed him.
Banerjee’s faction withdrew its Nandigram candidate and announced support for Congress, citing opposition unity.
The Nandigram bypoll is scheduled for October 6, with counting set for October 9.
Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, who is contesting the Nandigram Assembly byelection, has been arrested in connection with an old alleged murder case. The move came hours after former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced support for his candidature in the Nandigram contest.
The arrest marks the latest turn in the Nandigram bypoll. Earlier on Friday, Banerjee said her faction would back the Congress candidate after developments in the Trinamool Congress camp reshaped the contest.
It has been learnt that Pradhan was arrested in a murder case that dates back several years. The arrest was reported shortly after Banerjee publicly backed him for the bypoll.
Banerjee’s Support
Banerjee changed course on Friday. Her decision to back Congress followed the withdrawal of Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Nandigram candidate fielded by Mamata’s camp. Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination amid the Trinamool Congress’ name and symbol freeze row.
The shift came after Sanchita Pradhan Dey met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday. After that, Banerjee said her faction would not field another candidate from the seat. Instead, Banerjee said her faction would support Congress in Nandigram. That placed Milan Pradhan at the centre of a contest that had already changed course within hours.
What Banerjee Said
Banerjee framed the move as an alliance call. The former Bengal Chief Minister described the Congress as a "sister party" and linked the decision to the INDIA bloc.
She said the backing was meant to strengthen the opposition alliance. "My faction had decided to support Congress in Nandigram," she added.
"Rahul Gandhi rang me up yesterday; Arvind Kejriwal also expressed solidarity; we will all fight together against BJP", she noted as per Times Now.
Those remarks came as Banerjee confirmed that her faction would not put up another candidate after the withdrawal in the Trinamool Congress camp.
Nandigram became vacant after Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the constituency and retained the Bhabhanipur seat. That set up the current byelection in a politically watched assembly segment.
The bypoll is scheduled for October 6. Counting will take place on October 9.