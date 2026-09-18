Rinku Singh Relishes First Live Manchester Derby At Old Trafford, Praises Theatre Of Dreams Atmosphere

Rinku Singh watched his first live football match at Old Trafford during the Premier League Manchester Derby
He told JioStar that the stadium atmosphere and crowd reaction after goals were the biggest takeaway
Singh said he briefly found himself supporting Manchester City as United were not playing well
Rinku Singh watched his first live football match at Old Trafford and said the experience was completely different from watching on television. He watched the blockbuster Premier League Manchester Derby at the Theatre of Dreams and was struck by the atmosphere inside the stadium.
Speaking to JioStar, Singh said the match gave him his first real feel of live football — the noise after a goal, the crowd reaction and the energy around big moments. He also spoke about how his interest in football grew over time, why he became a Manchester United fan and which current players he likes most.
“I consider myself lucky because I got to watch a match between City and United. I was very lucky to be there and watch the match at such a time. It was the first live football match of my life, and it was a completely different feeling altogether. I realised what it feels like to watch a football match live in a stadium. I had only watched matches on TV before, so it felt really good to be there. I loved the vibe. The way the entire crowd supports the team when a goal is scored, or a player does something special, the crowd screams out. That is something you really feel and experience when you are there at the stadium,” Singh told JioStar.
Old Trafford Matchday Reaction
The game even shifted his emotions.
“Yes, I found myself supporting City a little bit as the match went on. United weren’t playing that well, while City were looking better at the time,” Singh told JioStar.
That reaction stood out because Singh has long associated himself with Manchester United. But he made clear that his reading of the game, as it unfolded, briefly pushed him towards City.
How Football Began
Football came later for Singh.
“I wanted to know a little bit about football. The entire world watches football, so I wanted to understand the game a bit. Earlier, I was a United fan, and I still am to some extent, because of Nitish Rana bhai. He introduced me to football and showed me how to watch the game. From there, my interest in football grew a bit. And Rana bhai is a United fan, so I used to spend time with him, and watching him, I became a fan of United,” Singh told JioStar.
Singh linked his football journey directly to Nitish Rana. Rana’s support for United, Singh said, shaped his own early attachment to the club and helped deepen his interest in the sport.
Favourite United Players
Two United players stand out for him.
“I really like Marcus Rashford. I’ve followed him a lot, so he's my favourite. And when it comes to composure, I think Bruno Fernandes. He stays very calm, plays very calmly, keeps strolling on the pitch, and when the ball arrives, he instantly scores a goal or does whatever is needed on the pitch,” Singh told JioStar.
Rashford is Singh’s favourite, while Fernandes impresses him for his calmness and decision-making on the pitch.