Rinku Singh Relishes First Live Manchester Derby At Old Trafford, Praises Theatre Of Dreams Atmosphere

“I consider myself lucky because I got to watch a match between City and United. I was very lucky to be there and watch the match at such a time. It was the first live football match of my life, and it was a completely different feeling altogether. I realised what it feels like to watch a football match live in a stadium. I had only watched matches on TV before, so it felt really good to be there. I loved the vibe. The way the entire crowd supports the team when a goal is scored, or a player does something special, the crowd screams out. That is something you really feel and experience when you are there at the stadium,” Singh told JioStar.