Female Athlete, Male Coach In Same Room? Indian Gymnast Encounters Accommodation Mix-Up At Aichi-Nagoya During Asiad

Pranati Nayak and coach Ashok Mishra were first allotted the same room on the official cruise liner in Nagoya
The mixed-gender room allocation drew immediate objections from athletes and support staff
The Indian Olympic Association stepped in, and alternate arrangements were agreed at 1:30 AM
India’s arrival in Nagoya for the 2026 Asian Games has been hit by accommodation trouble, with gymnast Pranati Nayak and coach Ashok Mishra told they had been allotted the same room on the official cruise liner. The mixed-gender room allocation triggered immediate objections from athletes and support staff.
The issue dragged on for hours after check-in on Thursday, and alternate arrangements were agreed at 1:30 AM after intervention by the Indian Olympic Association. The chaos wasn’t over. Hotel officials later told Mishra that his reservation could not be found in the records because his name in the system was missing the letter "I".
Fixing the paperwork took 45 more minutes. Officials then cleared his accreditation, and Mishra could only settle into his room at 2:00 AM.
Room Allocation Error
Pranati later confirmed the delay stretched further. "Yes, there was a mix-up during the accommodation. It was resolved around 2:00 AM," the gymnast said in remarks.
Wider Contingent Problems
Problems have followed the Indian contingent in Japan. Some competitors waited for hours before getting rooms, and the delays also hit access to food and training. The same report said the Indian kabaddi contingent faced hotel mix-ups and late check-ins too, as athletes and support staff now hope the off-field trouble ends before competition begins.