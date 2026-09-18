Female Athlete, Male Coach In Same Room? Indian Gymnast Encounters Accommodation Mix-Up At Aichi-Nagoya During Asiad

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India’s 2026 Asian Games contingent faced accommodation trouble in Nagoya on Thursday when gymnast Pranati Nayak and coach Ashok Mishra were initially allotted the same room on the official cruise liner

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Pranati Nayak
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak chases a maiden Asian Games medal in her fourth appearance at the mega-event. | Photo: Handout via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Pranati Nayak and coach Ashok Mishra were first allotted the same room on the official cruise liner in Nagoya

  • The mixed-gender room allocation drew immediate objections from athletes and support staff

  • The Indian Olympic Association stepped in, and alternate arrangements were agreed at 1:30 AM

India’s arrival in Nagoya for the 2026 Asian Games has been hit by accommodation trouble, with gymnast Pranati Nayak and coach Ashok Mishra told they had been allotted the same room on the official cruise liner. The mixed-gender room allocation triggered immediate objections from athletes and support staff.

The issue dragged on for hours after check-in on Thursday, and alternate arrangements were agreed at 1:30 AM after intervention by the Indian Olympic Association. The chaos wasn’t over. Hotel officials later told Mishra that his reservation could not be found in the records because his name in the system was missing the letter "I".

Fixing the paperwork took 45 more minutes. Officials then cleared his accreditation, and Mishra could only settle into his room at 2:00 AM.

Room Allocation Error

Pranati later confirmed the delay stretched further. "Yes, there was a mix-up during the accommodation. It was resolved around 2:00 AM," the gymnast said in remarks.

Also Read: Mansukh Mandaviya Acts After Indian Athletes Face Accommodation Crisis At 2026 Asian Games In Aichi-Nagoya

Wider Contingent Problems

Problems have followed the Indian contingent in Japan. Some competitors waited for hours before getting rooms, and the delays also hit access to food and training. The same report said the Indian kabaddi contingent faced hotel mix-ups and late check-ins too, as athletes and support staff now hope the off-field trouble ends before competition begins.

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