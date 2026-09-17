India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women’s Cricket Quarter-Finals, Asian Games 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India Women's Cricket Team is set play host nation Japan's Women Cricket Team in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games 2026 on Friday. It will be their first match of the campaign at Aichi-Nagoya

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India Vs Japan Asian Games 2026
Indian womens cricket team won a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • India Women's Cricket Team will play Japan Women's Cricket Team in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games

  • The match will be played on September 18, Friday at the Korogi Sports Park

  • India are the defending champions as they won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023

Indian women’s cricket team will open their Asian Games 2026 campaign in a quarter-final against the host nation, Japan.

India are overwhelming favorites in the competition after winning the gold last time around at Hangzhou, China. They defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final in a low-scoring game. Smriti Mandhana performed with the bat while Titas Sidhu did her magic with the ball, taking 3/6 in her four overs.

Expectations will be the same this time around, especially given Team India’s success in the recent tournaments. Earlier this month, they lifted the Asia Cup for the record-breaking 8th time, defeating Sri Lanka in the final. They are also defending WODI World Cup champions, which they won last year. Things have been good for India.

Much like the last time, Team in Blue will start their Asian Games journey in the quarter-finals.

Japan comes into this game as underdog hosts, who would be looking to cause an upset by beating the favorites at home. They didn’t participate in the last Asian Games in China. Japan’s last exposure in an international tournament came in the ACC Women’s Premier Cup. This is a tournament that ACC organise for their associate members as a pathway for the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

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Japan only made it to the quarter-final of this tournament and therefore failed to qualify for the Asia Cup. They last played Malaysia in a three-match T20 Series, in which they managed to tie 1-1. But playing a strong team like India would be a much bigger challenge.

All the matches will be played in T20 format.

Also Read: 'Make Smriti Mandhana Captain': India Legend Calls for Leadership Change, 'Requests' Harman to Step Down

All You Need to Know About India Vs Japan Asian Games 2026 Women’s Quarter-Final

When and Where Will The India Vs Japan Asian Games 2026 Women’s Quarter-Final Take Place?

The Asian Games women’s quarter-final between India and Japan will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, in Japan on Friday, 18th September.

What Time Will The India Vs Japan Asian Games Women’s Quarter-Finals Begin?

The quarter-final between India and Japan is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast The India Vs Japan Asian Games Quarter-Finals?

Asian Games quarter-final between India and Japan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch India Vs Japan Asian Games Quarter-Finals Online in India?

The Asian Games quarter-finals between India and Japan will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Gunlan Kamalini, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil

Japan: Erika Oda, Mai Yanagida, Akari Kano, Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kaato, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Ayaka Kato Stafford

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