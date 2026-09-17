Mohammad Rizwan Involved In Illegal Betting? Pakistan’s Cyber Crime Investigation Makes Shocking Claims

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s challenge to notices issued by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has failed. The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed his petition and linked the inquiry, for the first time, to online betting and gambling.
Chief Justice Aalia Neelum directed Rizwan to approach the agency, explain his position and respond to the notices, local Pakistani reports reported. The court said the NCCIA is investigating online betting and gambling.
Until now, public reporting had largely tied the matter to alleged "dressing room leaks", while the Pakistan Cricket Board had described it only as a "disciplinary" investigation.
Court Challenge Details
Rizwan’s lawyer pushed back hard. Qazi Umair Ali told the court the allegations against his client were "false and baseless".
Ali argued that Rizwan was called to a hotel lobby after the Lord’s Test and questioned without being served a notice. He also told the court that Rizwan’s mobile phone was taken into custody after he was assured it would be returned within three hours.
The lawyer further argued that the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit was the proper forum for corruption-related allegations involving cricketers. But he told the court that no matter involving Rizwan had been referred to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit.
Rizwan had also challenged the NCCIA’s jurisdiction. He questioned the basis of the inquiry and argued that the notice did not specify any allegation or explain what illegal activity he was suspected of being involved in.
Inquiry Background
The notice, the court was informed, relates to an inquiry into online betting and gambling. Rizwan had already sent a written response through courier, seeking clarification on why he had been summoned and why his phone was still being held.
Rizwan and Pakistan Test opener Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the NCCIA earlier this month. Earlier reports had said the two were being investigated over alleged "dressing room leaks".
The board had officially described the matter as a "disciplinary" investigation.
The NCCIA has not officially announced any final finding against Rizwan or Imam and the inquiry remains ongoing. The NCCIA comes directly under the purview of Mohsin Naqvi, who is PCB chief and also Pakistan’s interior minister.