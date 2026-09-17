India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score 3rd T20I 2026: Ibrahim Zadran Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First; Yash Thakur Comes In

Welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2026. India head into Thursday's final T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, with the series already sealed 2-0, having chased down 157 and 160 with seven-wicket wins in both matches. With nothing riding on the result, Shreyas Iyer's side is expected to test bench strength — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could earn his first international appearance on home soil, alongside possible opportunities for Yash Thakur and Washington Sundar. Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma may be rested after strong outings. Afghanistan, led by Ibrahim Zadran, will look to salvage pride and register their first-ever T20I win over India in 12 attempts. Their batting has misfired throughout the series — Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been dismissed for consecutive ducks, and totals of 156/8 and 159/8 proved well short against India's attack. Fazalhaq Farooqi remains wicketless, and his role with the new ball is under scrutiny. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi provided late resistance with a 48-run stand in game two. The Delhi surface has favoured batters throughout, and both sides could tinker with personnel and batting order as they eye a series clean sweep versus a consolation win. Get updates of the IND vs AFG 3rd T20I with us.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Sept 2026, 07:12:35 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: AFG Playing XI Afghanistan Playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

17 Sept 2026, 07:09:45 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: IND Playing XI India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

17 Sept 2026, 07:04:11 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Toss Update Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field.

17 Sept 2026, 06:50:33 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Visitors Have Job In Hand Afghanistan's primary struggle stems from a fragile top order that frequently collapses or consumes too many dot balls during the Powerplay, forcing the team into a constant catch-up game. A more proactive approach—such as spreading experienced players like Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, and Rashid Khan higher up rather than stacking them outside the top five—could help prevent early stalls, while their bowling attack remains overly reliant on a one-dimensional spin strategy that in-form Indian batters have easily neutralized. With the series already sealed, Thursday offers India a chance to rotate their bench and test alternative combinations or extra seamers ahead of upcoming fixtures, allowing fringe players valuable game time in low-pressure conditions.

17 Sept 2026, 06:22:53 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Tough Outing For Afghans So Far India have dominated the T20I series in Delhi, sealing an unassailable 2-0 lead after two comprehensive victories within three days. While Afghanistan showed flashes of brilliance—such as Azmatullah Omarzai’s resilient 64 in the opener and late fireworks from Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan in the second match—their totals proved insufficient against a clinical Indian side. India's clinical chases were powered by explosive batting performances from Abhishek Sharma and a blistering 22-ball 57 by Sanju Samson, while a well-rounded bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Nitish Kumar Reddy effectively stifled the Afghan lineup.

17 Sept 2026, 06:05:11 pm IST India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Live Streaming Details The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be live-streamed digitally on the FanCode app and website in India, while the live television telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on Sony Sports Ten 5 (in English) as well as Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 (for regional language feeds), alongside free-to-air coverage on DD Sports.