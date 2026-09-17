India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score 3rd T20I 2026: Ibrahim Zadran Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First; Yash Thakur Comes In

India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: AFG Playing XI
Afghanistan Playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: IND Playing XI
India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Toss Update
Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Visitors Have Job In Hand
Afghanistan's primary struggle stems from a fragile top order that frequently collapses or consumes too many dot balls during the Powerplay, forcing the team into a constant catch-up game. A more proactive approach—such as spreading experienced players like Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, and Rashid Khan higher up rather than stacking them outside the top five—could help prevent early stalls, while their bowling attack remains overly reliant on a one-dimensional spin strategy that in-form Indian batters have easily neutralized. With the series already sealed, Thursday offers India a chance to rotate their bench and test alternative combinations or extra seamers ahead of upcoming fixtures, allowing fringe players valuable game time in low-pressure conditions.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Tough Outing For Afghans So Far
India have dominated the T20I series in Delhi, sealing an unassailable 2-0 lead after two comprehensive victories within three days. While Afghanistan showed flashes of brilliance—such as Azmatullah Omarzai’s resilient 64 in the opener and late fireworks from Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan in the second match—their totals proved insufficient against a clinical Indian side. India's clinical chases were powered by explosive batting performances from Abhishek Sharma and a blistering 22-ball 57 by Sanju Samson, while a well-rounded bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Nitish Kumar Reddy effectively stifled the Afghan lineup.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be live-streamed digitally on the FanCode app and website in India, while the live television telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on Sony Sports Ten 5 (in English) as well as Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 (for regional language feeds), alongside free-to-air coverage on DD Sports.
India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I 2026: Good Evening!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it is India Vs Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I. Stay tuned for all the live updates.