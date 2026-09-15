Brendan Taylor Leaves Behind Sachin Tendulkar, Achieves Rare Feat In Australia Vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI

A Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 15 September 2026 6:40 pm Published at: 15 September 2026 6:38 pm Updated on:

Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor scripted history on Tuesday at Harare Sports Club after taking the field against Australia in the first ODI. By featuring in the match, the 40-year-old surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the longest-serving player in men's ODIs, reaching a career span of 22 years and 148 days ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

A Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 15 September 2026 6:40 pm Published at: 15 September 2026 6:38 pm Updated on:

Brendan Taylor called time on his international cricket career in 2021.