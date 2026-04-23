Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 In Photos: Long Queues Of Voters In Central Chennai
In early hours of polling day, people across Tamil Nadu have started stepping out to cast their votes. People from Egmore constituency stepped out in large numbers to cast their votes in the morning. Egmore is an urban assembly constituency located in central Chennai. Chief minister MK Stalin along with his family Durga Stalin, son and deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu- Udhaynidhi Stalin cast their vote in Kolathur constituency around 9 am in the morning. Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, TVK founder and actor Vijay cast their votes in the early hours of the polling day. Huge crowds of fans gathered outside the polling booth where Rajinikanth and Vijay voted.
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