Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 In Photos: Long Queues Of Voters In Central Chennai

In early hours of polling day, people across Tamil Nadu have started stepping out to cast their votes. People from Egmore constituency stepped out in large numbers to cast their votes in the morning. Egmore is an urban assembly constituency located in central Chennai. Chief minister MK Stalin along with his family Durga Stalin, son and deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu- Udhaynidhi Stalin cast their vote in Kolathur constituency around 9 am in the morning. Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, TVK founder and actor Vijay cast their votes in the early hours of the polling day. Huge crowds of fans gathered outside the polling booth where Rajinikanth and Vijay voted.

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Tamil Nadu Assembly elections voting photos
Young voters beam with enthusiasm after casting their ballots in Egmore Assembly constituency, Chennai. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
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Voter queue tamil nadu India,
Voters show their voter ID cards before casting their votes at one of the polling stations in Egmore, during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
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Voting in India
Voters checking their names in the voter list at one of the polling booths in Egmore, Chennai.  | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
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Citizens voting India
People standing in queue to vote during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at polling booth in Egmore. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
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Tamil Nadu Assembly election photos
Voters show their voter ID cards before casting their votes at a polling station during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Egmore. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
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Inked finger India election
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote during Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at a polling booth in Egmore, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
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Polling station photography
View of a polling station during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Egmore, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate VIJAY
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, casts a vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at a polling station in Chennai. | Photo: PTI
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TN Assembly elections Voting VV Rajan Chellappa
AIADMK candidate from Thiruparankundram constituency, VV Rajan Chellappa, centre front, shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at a polling station in Madurai. | Photo: PTI
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Congress Tamil Nadu President and candidate from Sriperumbudur K. Selvaperunthagai,
Congress Tamil Nadu President and candidate from Sriperumbudur constituency, K. Selvaperunthagai, centre, shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kanchipuram. | Photo: PTI
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