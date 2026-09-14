‘India’s DNA Is Made For Non-Alignment’: Salman Khurshid On BRICS, China And The Dollar

A.

The local-currency issue has been around for some time. But if there is an intention to move away from the dollar as an international currency, I don’t believe people are ready for it yet. Whoever is pushing for an alternative has, for the present, accepted that this will be done in a limited manner. You can't have a major, complete overhaul of the international currency system. That is a fact of life that everyone has accepted.

As far as the other dimensions are concerned, there are features of this declaration that will have to be analysed. It is not a complete departure from previous declarations, including the last one in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It builds on the past. The whole point of having a fresh summit every year is that you build on the past. You either reject something from the past or build upon it.

This declaration can be seen as building on the past and moving forward. Some issues have been indicated in a manner that can be welcomed. There is the fresh reference to Bandung, which inevitably brings in issues and the ideology of non-alignment; the objection to unilateral sanctions that go beyond UN sanctions; and the position on Gaza and Palestine and the two-state solution.

These are things that I think can be seen as satisfactory, but obviously, this may not be the last word. Much more needs to happen and much more will have to be done beyond BRICS. But BRICS can be a launchpad for whatever further measures can be taken in the world.