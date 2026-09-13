BRICS & India’s Role In Shaping Global Governance

Summary of this article

· BRICS’ significance lies not merely in the redistribution of material power, but in creating new spaces through which the Global South can articulate its interests and participate more actively in shaping global governance.

· India’s fourth BRICS chairship in 2026, under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflects the preference for practical, development-oriented and solutions-focused multilateralism.

· Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10-point roadmap for global governance, including the proposal for a BRICS Seafarers’ Security Network, reflects India’s growing ambition to shape a more representative, inclusive and effective international order.