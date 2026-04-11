From Mahabharata to Hiroshima: The Wilful Darkness of 'Andha Yug'

Krishna’s curse for violating the moral taboos of using weapon of mass destruction transforms the narrative from mythic conflict into a terrifying post-apocalyptic vision of existential despair. Ashwatthama’s immortality, once a blessing, becomes an ageless punishment: his wounds never heal—forever raw and burning—his body stained with blood as he wanders through deep forests and unending ages, festering and bound in clinging rags, condemned to live on. This idea resonates strongly with post-war realities, where survivors must live with memory, trauma, and moral ambiguity. Therefore, Bharati’s vision aligns with a broader philosophical understanding of history as cyclical, where humanity repeatedly confronts its own destructive tendencies, as reflected in the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. And as a poet, overcome with a quiet helplessness, I close with Bharti’s final, unsettling utterance: