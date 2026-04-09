Outlook Cover Story: War Of Nerves, When Power Falters, Perception Prevails

Summary of this article
Iran’s defiance reframes the conflict, turning it into a test of endurance rather than dominance.
From West Asia to India, this issue maps the human, political, and ideological fault lines of a turbulent moment.
As elections loom, the issue looks at political fault lines sharpen, welfare, and public trust taking centre stage.
The stark suggestion of a “US–Israel War on Iran” reflects a situation that is characterised not only by actions but also by fluctuating decision-making and stark rambling, one that seems on the verge of further escalation yet. In the wake of such a development, the discourse is no longer one of triumph or failure; rather, it becomes one of perception. Washington proclaims victory in terms of the many attacks mounted against Iran, while Tehran projects resilience, insisting it has absorbed the blows without capitulating and has returned the attack in almost equal measure. Iran appears to have called America’s bluff and US risks emerging from this conflict with its reputation tarnished and its long-assumed military dominance in question.
Central to this is Donald Trump, whose reliability cannot but be determined by this. On the one hand, this case brings forward certain issues regarding the position of the US on the international arena, namely whether the country can still play an influential role or if it is now experiencing the period when its decisions are doubted.
In Outlook’s April 21 issue, I ran to bomb Iran, but instead I ran, Ali Araghi writes about living far away from family living through the war in Iran. Iftikar Gilani looks at how countries in West Asia confront a war with no safe ending, while Souzeina Mushtaq asks what has happened to America’s youth. Seema Guha analyses if the fragile two-week pause to the bombings will be unravelled because of Israel’s continuous bombing of Lebanon.
With the election season on us, Zenaira Bakhsh interviews the man in the eye of the storm, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi. NK Bhoopesh looks at the fundamental problem of the Left in Kerala which failed to address the concerns of the marginalised communities. Yaseer Arafath writes on the language of the future in Kerala elections and Snigdhendu Bhattacharya details what the Election Commission is doing in West Bengal in the name of SIR. Vignesh Karthik asks why the elite hate freebies. Anand Teltumbde has questions about policing transgender identity