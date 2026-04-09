Outlook Cover Story: War Of Nerves, When Power Falters, Perception Prevails

On the one hand, this case brings forward certain issues regarding the position of the US on the international arena, namely whether the country can still play an influential role or if it is now experiencing the period when its decisions are doubted. Photo: Outlook Team

On the one hand, this case brings forward certain issues regarding the position of the US on the international arena, namely whether the country can still play an influential role or if it is now experiencing the period when its decisions are doubted. Photo: Outlook Team