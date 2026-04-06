Outlook Exclusive With Assam Cong Chief Gaurav Gogoi: 'BJP Trying To Weaken Constitutional Rights Of Minorities'

Assam Congress chief and candidate from Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi, centre, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi, right, during a roadshow in support of Congress candidate from New Guwahati constituency Santanu Bora ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Guwahati, Friday, April 3, 2026. Photo: PTI

Assam Congress chief and candidate from Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi, centre, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi, right, during a roadshow in support of Congress candidate from New Guwahati constituency Santanu Bora ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Guwahati, Friday, April 3, 2026. Photo: PTI