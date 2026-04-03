Assembly Elections 2026: Why Are Women In Assam Courted At the Booth, Cut From The Ballot?

Dr Madhurima Goswami, Head of the Chandraprabha Saikiani Centre for Women’s Studies at Tezpur University, says the problem is deeply embedded in India’s political culture.

“Politics continues to be seen as a murky space, and if you look at the backgrounds of many male politicians and the basis on which they are chosen, it reflects a system that women are often reluctant to enter or be associated with. For a woman to succeed in politics, she has to be exceptionally strong, far more than her male counterparts, to withstand and navigate that environment.”