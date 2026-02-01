Empowering Lakhpati Didis: Sitharaman Announces Community-Owned SHE Marts

The move is part of a broader women-centric thrust in the Budget, which also includes commitments to girls’ hostels in every district to boost STEM education and reduce dropouts, alongside an 11% hike in the Gender Budget allocation to ₹5,00,878.73 crore. Experts view SHE Marts as a strategic evolution from micro-credit models (like those under NRLM/Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana) to asset-building and ownership-focused entrepreneurship. By providing dedicated retail spaces for SHG-produced goods — ranging from handicrafts, processed foods, and farm produce to eco-friendly products — the scheme seeks to address persistent challenges like limited market linkages, middlemen exploitation, and branding gaps that often cap income growth for rural women entrepreneurs.