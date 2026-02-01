Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

Key schemes and institutions saw higher allocations, including Rs 23,100 crore for Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0, Rs 28.44 crore for the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Aanganwadi
Aanganwadi Centre at Loni, Hardoi Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
Summary
  • The Ministry of Women and Child Development has been allocated Rs 28,183.06 crore in the Union Budget 2026–27.

  • Building on the Lakhpati Didi programme, the Budget proposes SHE Marts to promote women-owned enterprises, alongside measures such as girls’ hostels in every district

  • The overwhelming share of Rs 28,177.42 is under revenue expenditure and a small capital outlay of Rs 5.64 crore.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has soared to a total outlay of Rs 28,183.06 crore in the Union Budget 2026–27. The Ministry has been allocated Rs 28,177.42 crore under revenue expenditure, with Rs 5.64 crore under capital expenditure.

In the previous years, the Ministry’s gross allocation stood at Rs 25,029.49 crore in 2024–25, rose to Rs 27,389.69 crore in the following financial year, was revised down to Rs 24,651.91 crore in 2025–26.

Revenue expenditure refers to spending on the day-to-day functioning of the government, including salaries, subsidies, pensions, interest payments, and the running of welfare schemes and services. Capital expenditure includes building infrastructure, purchasing equipment, investing in institutions, or providing loans that generate future returns.

Tourists enjoy adventure tourism activities, including skiing at Solang Valley in the tourist town of Manali, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh - IMAGO
Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

BY Jinit Parmar

The allocation for Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 has been raised to Rs 23,100 crore in the Union Budget 2026–27. It stood at Rs 21,014.02 crore in 2024–25, increased to Rs 21,960 crore in 2025–26, was subsequently decreased to Rs 20,949.47 crore in next financial year, and entirely under revenue expenditure.

In this year’s budget, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been allocated Rs 28.44 crore, compared with Rs 26.80 crore in the 2025–26 Revised Estimates, and Rs 28.15 crore in 2024–25. The NCPCR was set up under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, to ensure better protection of the rights of the child through the monitoring of constitutional and legal rights of children and monitoring programmes relating to the survival, welfare and development of children. 

For the National Commission for Women, the allocation in 2026–27 stands at Rs 36 crore, following Rs 38.41 crore in the 2025–26 Revised Estimates, Rs 28 crore in the 2025–26 Budget Estimates, and Rs 29.77 crore in 2024–25 (Actual), all under revenue expenditure. National Commission for Women is a statutory body constituted under National Commission for Women Act 1990. It has the mandate to investigate and examine all matters relating to the safeguards provided for women under the Constitution and other laws.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi. State–Union financial relations have always been politically fraught, rooted in a long-standing resistance to the Union government's centralising tendencies. - IMAGO
Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations
BY N.K. Bhoopesh
Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Women contribute only around 18 per cent to India’s GDP, not due to lower levels of work, but because a significant share of their labour remains unpaid and unaccounted for in national income. Although about 40 per cent of Indian women participate in the labour force—largely in unpaid agricultural work—nearly 60 per cent of those outside it cite domestic and care responsibilities as the primary reason, according to Periodic Labour Force Survey data.

In the Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to help women take the next step from credit-led livelihoods to being owners of enterprises by building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi Programme. “Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster level federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments.”

A Lakhpati Didi is a woman member of a self-help group (SHG) whose annual household income is at least ₹1 lakh. The Rural Development Ministry said that more than two crore women have achieved Lakhpati Didi status so far. The government has also stated that it will be building one girls’ hostel in every district. 

