Budget 2026: Beyond SHE Marts, What's In It For Women And Children?

In this year’s budget, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been allocated Rs 28.44 crore, compared with Rs 26.80 crore in the 2025–26 Revised Estimates, and Rs 28.15 crore in 2024–25. The NCPCR was set up under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, to ensure better protection of the rights of the child through the monitoring of constitutional and legal rights of children and monitoring programmes relating to the survival, welfare and development of children.