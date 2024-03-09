Political Campaigns And Their Focus On Women’s Issues, Is It Enough?

Women’s Participation In Indian Politics: A Struggle Since 1951

Since the beginning of the first elections, women-centric campaigns have reduced women to homemakers. During the first election of India (1950-1952), women voters faced a challenge when it came to registering themselves. Many of the voter application forms added “wife of abc”, “daughter of xyz” instead of Name of the women on their voter ID. This prevented approximately 28 Lakh women from voting in the General Assembly Elections of 1951.

Despite having a woman Prime Minister in the past, often her contributions are overlooked and the emergency imposed by her in the past have been used as a tool by many MRAs and other folks to advocate against having women’s participation in politics. Over the last few decades, Indian politics has evolved a lot. Yet, with the waves of feminism increasing women’s participation in politics, there has also been a rise in the tokenism politics of political parties across the ideological spectrum.

Often, many parties choose women from known families, giving rise to nepotism. However, when this is done by men and for men, it is not criticised as much as their women counter-parts. Similarly, with the reservation at the panchayat level, women still must fight dual fights to assert themselves, i.e. as leaders during elections to win and to establish themselves and as decision-makers after winning the elections. Yet, in many parts of the country, despite women winning the panchayat elections, their husbands try to treat them as a signature and make decisions of their behalf. These dual fights put immense pressure on women to do something that their male colleagues do not even have to think about – the right to assert their free will, the right to political participation.

With rise of women’s participation in the last two decades, we are also seeing a slow rise in women-centric campaigns. One of the successful campaigns that centred around women’s issues was in the year 2012 after the harrowing December 26 rape case which shook Delhi and the country.

Not only did the campaigns and protests force the government to make a quick decision, it also led to the fall of INC in Delhi. Sheila Dixit drew severe criticism for not only ignoring women’s safety concerns but also for making insensitive remarks during the Saumya Vishwanathan murder case’s news coverage which happened in 2008. It raised concerns about the lack of seriousness of CM Sheila Dixit and the government both in the state and the centre at that time leading to the emergence of AAP as an option for Delhi voters later in 2013.

During the 2014 Elections, women safety remained an important issue for political parties. In the current scenario, women voters appeal for women safety. There are social welfare schemes that are promised to women mainly in the form of subsidies for gas, ration schemes, monthly cash for women, free bus rides and to distribute items such as laptops and phones. Although these issues are important for many working-class women, these schemes often reduce women voter’s issues and lead to further sexism by male politicians across the states. It is notable that such campaigns do not guarantee employment for women despite having reduced labour force participation for women. Neither has any major political party promised to reduce or address the increasing number of suicides among Indian housewives.