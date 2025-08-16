Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Visit Nepal Ahead Of Prime Minister Oli’s Planned India Trip

Vikram Misri will visit Nepal on August 17–18 at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart, Amrit Bahadur Rai, to prepare for Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli’s expected trip to India next month.
The visit underscores India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and aims to strengthen ties with Nepal, which relies heavily on India for trade, connectivity, and sea access.
Misri’s discussions in Kathmandu will primarily set the stage for Oli’s likely visit to New Delhi around September 16, though no official announcement has been made yet.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a two-day visit to Nepal beginning Sunday, August 17, as part of preparations for Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli’s proposed trip to India next month.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Misri is travelling to Kathmandu at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart, Amrit Bahadur Rai. “India and Nepal share strong and friendly ties which have seen concrete progress in recent years in diverse areas of cooperation,” the ministry said in a statement, underlining the significance of the visit.
Nepal holds a vital place in India’s strategic landscape. The two countries enjoy centuries-old cultural and people-to-people linkages often described as the “Roti-Beti” relationship. Landlocked Nepal is heavily dependent on India for trade and connectivity, with access to the sea and a majority of its imports facilitated through Indian territory.
Officials familiar with the agenda indicated that Misri’s discussions in Kathmandu will largely focus on laying the groundwork for Prime Minister Oli’s upcoming visit to New Delhi, which is expected to take place around September 16, though no formal announcement has yet been made.
The MEA noted that the foreign secretary’s visit reflects the “Neighbourhood First” policy and the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. The engagement will provide an opportunity to review progress in bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues to further strengthen ties.