Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

Madhya Pradesh experiences record-breaking cold wave with temperatures plunging to 5.2°C. Air quality deteriorates to unhealthy levels; fog alerts issued across major districts.

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update
Much of North India is currently in the grip of a severe cold wave.
Summary
  • Madhya Pradesh weather update shows record-breaking cold; temperature in Madhya Pradesh dropped to 5.2°C—the lowest November reading in 84 years.

  • Cold wave in Madhya Pradesh alert issued for 20+ districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior; MP fog alert warns of reduced visibility during morning hours.

  • Madhya Pradesh AQI is at unhealthy levels (173); Gwalior is at 145, Bhopal is at 98; Madhya Pradesh air quality is affected by trapped pollutants.

  • MP weather forecast predicts continued cold with a gradual 2-3°C temperature fall over the next three days; IMD forecast for Madhya Pradesh shows similar patterns.

The Madhya Pradesh weather update reveals that the state is experiencing an unprecedented early winter chill as temperatures plunge to historic lows across multiple districts. The MP weather alert indicates that the temperature in Madhya Pradesh has dropped significantly, with Rajgarh recording 5.2°C, the coldest November temperature in 84 years. A cold wave in Madhya Pradesh has triggered alerts for more than 20 districts, including major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior. The MP weather update shows night temperatures falling 4-6°C below seasonal norms, creating challenging conditions for residents. The Madhya Pradesh weather forecast warns that cold north winds pushing into central India will sustain these chilly conditions through the coming days. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's air quality has deteriorated as winter conditions trap pollutants near ground level, compounding health concerns for vulnerable populations.

Temperature Conditions and Regional Variations

The weather in Madhya Pradesh today shows Bhopal recording night temperatures between 8-10°C, while Indore experienced one of its coldest November nights at approximately 12°C. Jabalpur and Gwalior report nighttime lows close to 9-10°C, significantly below normal readings. The MP weather forecast indicates maximum temperatures remaining around 28-29°C during daytime, approximately 0.6°C below normal levels. The IMD forecast for Madhya Pradesh predicts a gradual fall of 2-3°C in minimum temperatures across central India over the next three days. MP temperature today readings confirm that western Madhya Pradesh remains most severely affected, with cold to severe cold wave conditions persisting in several pockets.​

Weather: Winter fog in Dehradun - | Photo: PTI
Air Quality and Fog Concerns

The Madhya Pradesh AQI currently stands at 173, classified as unhealthy, with PM2.5 levels at 91 µg/m³. Madhya Pradesh air quality varies across cities. Gwalior recorded 145 AQI (unhealthy for sensitive groups), Bhopal at 98 (moderate), and Indore at 85 (moderate). Industrial areas like Pithampur (335 AQI) and Mandideep (321 AQI) face very poor air quality conditions. The MP fog alert warns of shallow to moderate fog forming during morning hours due to low temperatures, reducing visibility and trapping pollutants at the breathing level. Health experts advise children, the elderly, and respiratory patients to avoid early morning outdoor exposure. Farmers across Madhya Pradesh have been urged to protect crops and livestock from the severe cold conditions, as temperatures below 5°C can damage tender plants and cause stress to cattle.​

District administration in vulnerable areas has established warming centers for homeless populations and initiated cold-related health awareness campaigns across rural communities.

