MP Weather Update: Cold Wave to Intensify as Night Temperatures Drop

Madhya Pradesh braces for severe winter as IMD predicts intensifying cold wave from Dec 5. Indore and Bhopal see night temps drop below 10°C. Northerly winds to bring bone-chilling cold across the state.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Madhya Pradesh Weather Update
Cold Wave Warning Issued In Various States; Temperatures Likely To Increase Gradually
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

• MP weather update: Severe cold expected between December 5–10; night temperatures to drop by 2–3°C.

• MP weather alert: Cold wave-like conditions predicted for Bhopal, Indore, and other major cities.

• Temperature trends: Indore (8.2°C) and Bhopal (9.4°C) record single-digit minimums; Pachmarhi coldest at 6.8°C.

• Forecast: Dry weather with clear skies across the state; northerly icy winds to increase chill factor.

The MP weather update for December 4, 2025, signals the onset of a harsher winter phase for Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that severe cold conditions will grip the state starting from December 5 or 6. This shift is attributed to icy northerly winds sweeping in from the snow-clad Himalayas, following recent snowfall in North India. Residents in Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior are already feeling the bite, with night temperatures plunging into single digits. The MP weather alert warns of cold wave-like conditions intensifying over the next few days, with minimum temperatures likely to drop by another 2–3°C. While days remain sunny and pleasant, the nights are set to become bone-chillingly cold.

MP Temperature Drop and Regional Impact

The MP weather report for December 4, 2025, highlights a significant dip in mercury levels across the state, with several cities recording single-digit minimums. Pachmarhi remains the coldest spot, shivering at 6.8°C, while major urban centers like Indore and Bhopal recorded lows of 8.2°C and 9.4°C, respectively. Other key locations such as Rajgarh also saw temperatures drop to 8.2°C, though Gwalior and Ujjain remained slightly warmer around the 12°C mark. Meteorologists predict that the cold wave will be most intense in western and central Madhya Pradesh, with districts like Shivpuri, Betul, Khajuraho, and Khandwa already experiencing night temperatures below 12°C. The chill is evident during the day as well, with Malajkhand recording a maximum temperature of just 23.7°C, indicating a widespread drop in thermal comfort.

Related Content
Related Content

Weather Systems Driving the Chill

Several meteorological factors are converging to intensify the winter conditions in Madhya Pradesh. The primary driver is the continuous snowfall in northern regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, which has cooled the winds blowing into the central plains. Additionally, a new western disturbance becoming active over the Himalayas is expected to push more cold air southwards, further amplifying the chill. The remnants of Cyclone Ditwah in the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over Punjab are also influencing regional wind patterns, ensuring dry and clear skies that facilitate rapid heat loss after sunset. With no rainfall expected in the coming week, these dry, icy winds will likely bring “cold day” conditions to several districts, making early mornings and late nights particularly harsh for residents.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution