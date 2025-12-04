MP Weather Update: Cold Wave to Intensify as Night Temperatures Drop

• MP weather update: Severe cold expected between December 5–10; night temperatures to drop by 2–3°C.
• MP weather alert: Cold wave-like conditions predicted for Bhopal, Indore, and other major cities.
• Temperature trends: Indore (8.2°C) and Bhopal (9.4°C) record single-digit minimums; Pachmarhi coldest at 6.8°C.
• Forecast: Dry weather with clear skies across the state; northerly icy winds to increase chill factor.
The MP weather update for December 4, 2025, signals the onset of a harsher winter phase for Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that severe cold conditions will grip the state starting from December 5 or 6. This shift is attributed to icy northerly winds sweeping in from the snow-clad Himalayas, following recent snowfall in North India. Residents in Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior are already feeling the bite, with night temperatures plunging into single digits. The MP weather alert warns of cold wave-like conditions intensifying over the next few days, with minimum temperatures likely to drop by another 2–3°C. While days remain sunny and pleasant, the nights are set to become bone-chillingly cold.
MP Temperature Drop and Regional Impact
The MP weather report for December 4, 2025, highlights a significant dip in mercury levels across the state, with several cities recording single-digit minimums. Pachmarhi remains the coldest spot, shivering at 6.8°C, while major urban centers like Indore and Bhopal recorded lows of 8.2°C and 9.4°C, respectively. Other key locations such as Rajgarh also saw temperatures drop to 8.2°C, though Gwalior and Ujjain remained slightly warmer around the 12°C mark. Meteorologists predict that the cold wave will be most intense in western and central Madhya Pradesh, with districts like Shivpuri, Betul, Khajuraho, and Khandwa already experiencing night temperatures below 12°C. The chill is evident during the day as well, with Malajkhand recording a maximum temperature of just 23.7°C, indicating a widespread drop in thermal comfort.
Weather Systems Driving the Chill
Several meteorological factors are converging to intensify the winter conditions in Madhya Pradesh. The primary driver is the continuous snowfall in northern regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, which has cooled the winds blowing into the central plains. Additionally, a new western disturbance becoming active over the Himalayas is expected to push more cold air southwards, further amplifying the chill. The remnants of Cyclone Ditwah in the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over Punjab are also influencing regional wind patterns, ensuring dry and clear skies that facilitate rapid heat loss after sunset. With no rainfall expected in the coming week, these dry, icy winds will likely bring “cold day” conditions to several districts, making early mornings and late nights particularly harsh for residents.