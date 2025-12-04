MP Weather Update: Cold Wave to Intensify as Night Temperatures Drop

Several meteorological factors are converging to intensify the winter conditions in Madhya Pradesh. The primary driver is the continuous snowfall in northern regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, which has cooled the winds blowing into the central plains. Additionally, a new western disturbance becoming active over the Himalayas is expected to push more cold air southwards, further amplifying the chill. The remnants of Cyclone Ditwah in the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over Punjab are also influencing regional wind patterns, ensuring dry and clear skies that facilitate rapid heat loss after sunset. With no rainfall expected in the coming week, these dry, icy winds will likely bring “cold day” conditions to several districts, making early mornings and late nights particularly harsh for residents.