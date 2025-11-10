Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast and Alert: Temperature Records Drop as Cold Wave Alert Issued

Air Quality Alert and Health Concerns

The state's air quality remains a pressing concern with unhealthy pollution levels recorded across major cities. Madhya Pradesh AQI stands at 159 (unhealthy) with PM2.5 at 73 µg/m³ and PM10 at 134 µg/m³, indicating harmful conditions for sensitive groups. Indore's air quality index shows 162 (unhealthy) with PM2.5 at 71 µg/m³ and PM10 at 110 µg/m³, requiring residents to use air purifiers and N95 masks. The combination of cold, stagnant air and stubble burning emissions from neighboring states creates hazardous morning hours. Weather experts emphasize that the weather forecast through November 12 shows no rainfall expected, ensuring dry but frigid conditions. Shallow fog and mist will form during early morning hours, particularly in low-lying areas, reducing visibility for travelers and commuters. Health authorities urge residents to limit outdoor activities, wear warm clothing, and monitor hourly AQI updates while preparing for the sustained cold spell.