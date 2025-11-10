Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast and Alert: Temperature Records Drop as Cold Wave Alert Issued

Madhya Pradesh weather alert issued for 20 districts as temperature hits record lows. Cold wave continues through November 11. Air quality unhealthy in major cities. Clear, freezing conditions persist through November 12.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • MP weather alert: Cold wave issued for 20 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, November 10-11

  • Madhya Pradesh temperature hits record lows—Indore 7°C (coldest November in 25 years), Bhopal 8°C (coldest in 10 years)

  • Madhya Pradesh air quality unhealthy: AQI 159 with PM2.5 73 µg/m³; Indore AQI 162 with PM2.5 71 µg/m³

  • Weather in Madhya Pradesh today: Clear, bright skies with maximums 25-28°C; morning fog, frost formation; no rain expected

Madhya Pradesh weather forecast for November 10 shows a dramatic shift with unprecedented cold conditions and air quality concerns dominating the region. The temperature in Madhya Pradesh has plummeted to record lows, with a cold wave alert issued for 20 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. The India Meteorological Department issued an MP weather alert Monday morning, warning of severe cold wave conditions that will persist through November 11 across west Madhya Pradesh and isolated pockets of the east regions. The temperature in the state today reached record-breaking lows not seen in decades, with Indore recording 7°C, the coldest November night in 25 years.​

Weather Conditions and Temperature Patterns

The weather today shows clear, bright skies with minimal cloud cover and sharp frost formation during early mornings. Bhopal recorded 8°C on Sunday night, marking the coldest November temperature in 10 years, while Rajgarh dipped to 7.6°C. Day temperatures remain suppressed, with maximum readings hovering around 25-28°C instead of the seasonal normal of 32-34°C. Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates north-northwest winds blowing at 15-20 kmph during afternoons will intensify the cold sensation, particularly during dawn hours when temperatures could touch single digits across multiple districts. The state meteorological department predicts conditions will persist through November 12-13 as arctic-origin winds continue channeling into the plains from snow-covered Himalayan regions.​

Air Quality Alert and Health Concerns

The state's air quality remains a pressing concern with unhealthy pollution levels recorded across major cities. Madhya Pradesh AQI stands at 159 (unhealthy) with PM2.5 at 73 µg/m³ and PM10 at 134 µg/m³, indicating harmful conditions for sensitive groups. Indore's air quality index shows 162 (unhealthy) with PM2.5 at 71 µg/m³ and PM10 at 110 µg/m³, requiring residents to use air purifiers and N95 masks. The combination of cold, stagnant air and stubble burning emissions from neighboring states creates hazardous morning hours. Weather experts emphasize that the weather forecast through November 12 shows no rainfall expected, ensuring dry but frigid conditions. Shallow fog and mist will form during early morning hours, particularly in low-lying areas, reducing visibility for travelers and commuters. Health authorities urge residents to limit outdoor activities, wear warm clothing, and monitor hourly AQI updates while preparing for the sustained cold spell.

