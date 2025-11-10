Uttar Pradesh Weather: Latest IMD Forecast, Temperature & Air Quality Update

UP AQI reaches hazardous 406 on November 10; PM2.5 at 260 µg/m³, PM10 at 349 µg/m³ (8.6 cigarettes/day equivalent)
Ghaziabad worst at AQI 578 with PM2.5 364 µg/m³; Lucknow very unhealthy; AQI fluctuated 173-444 in 24 hours
Dry weather persists through November 15; Lucknow 27°C max, 14°C min; morning fog creating visibility challenges
Minimum temperatures 2-4°C below normal; Itawa below 10°C; post-November 15 further cooling expected with winter intensification
Uttar Pradesh weather update for November 10 highlights severe air quality deterioration along with notable drops in temperature as winter settles over the region. The Uttar Pradesh Air Quality Index hit 406, placing most cities in the ‘hazardous’ or ‘very unhealthy’ category, with PM2.5 at 260 µg/m³ and PM10 at 349 µg/m³. Ghaziabad is particularly affected, recording a ‘hazardous’ AQI of 578 and PM2.5 at 364 µg/m³, while Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Noida are all reporting poor to very poor air quality and visibility concerns. The recent cold wave alert has caused residents to brace against minimum temperatures dropping 2-4°C below normal, and experts recommend limiting outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.
Uttar Pradesh: Weather Conditions and Forecast
Weather conditions across eastern and western Uttar Pradesh remain predominantly dry through November 10-12, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting clear skies and sunny conditions continuing through November 15. Lucknow expects maximum temperatures around 27°C (81°F) and minimums near 14°C (57°F), while Ghaziabad shows similar patterns with highs of 27°C and lows of 14°C through the week.
Morning fog and mist persist across multiple districts during early hours and late nights, creating visibility challenges, particularly in urban centers and highway corridors. The regional meteorological center at Amausi predicts dense to moderate fog will appear in different districts during morning or late-night periods on November 10-11.
Temperature Trends and Winter Outlook
Temperature trends show significant cooling, with minimum temperatures dropping 2-4°C below normal across most plains of Uttar Pradesh. Itawa district recorded minimum temperatures below 10°C, marking one of the coldest readings in the state this November. Meteorological scientists indicate that recent western disturbances affecting western Himalayan regions brought snowfall that has intensified cold winds flowing toward the plains, causing both day and night temperatures to fall considerably below seasonal averages.
After November 15, temperatures are expected to decline further as winter intensification accelerates, bringing characteristic December-like cold to the region. Wind speeds remain light at 6-10 kmph from northwest directions during morning hours, increasing to less than 20 kmph during afternoons before decreasing again to below 10 kmph during evenings. Health authorities strongly recommend residents use N95 masks, limit outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, and monitor hourly AQI updates.