Uttar Pradesh Weather: Latest IMD Forecast, Temperature & Air Quality Update

Uttar Pradesh weather update for November 10 highlights severe air quality deterioration along with notable drops in temperature as winter settles over the region. The Uttar Pradesh Air Quality Index hit 406, placing most cities in the ‘hazardous’ or ‘very unhealthy’ category, with PM2.5 at 260 µg/m³ and PM10 at 349 µg/m³. Ghaziabad is particularly affected, recording a ‘hazardous’ AQI of 578 and PM2.5 at 364 µg/m³, while Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Noida are all reporting poor to very poor air quality and visibility concerns. The recent cold wave alert has caused residents to brace against minimum temperatures dropping 2-4°C below normal, and experts recommend limiting outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.​