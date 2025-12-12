Pune Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy to Sunny with Minimum 10–12°C, Air Quality Moderate at AQI 120–150

Air Quality Status and Pollution Levels

Pune's air quality has improved from earlier in the winter season, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in the moderate range at 120–150 across various monitoring stations in the city. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels are around 40–50 µg/m³, while PM10 stands at 70–90 µg/m³, both within acceptable limits for general population exposure. The moderate air quality is attributed to the consistent northeast winds and the location of Pune at a higher elevation (560m above sea level), which facilitates better air circulation and pollutant dispersion. No air quality alerts have been issued, indicating that outdoor activities are suitable for all segments of the population, including vulnerable groups.