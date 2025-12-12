Pune Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy to Sunny with Minimum 10–12°C, Air Quality Moderate at AQI 120–150

Pune weather today: Partly cloudy to sunny, minimum 10–12°C, maximum 28–30°C. Air quality moderate, AQI 120–150. 5-day forecast: sunny, stable temps 10–12°C min, 28–31°C max. No rainfall through Dec 17. Cold wave alert downgraded to yellow. Winds 12–15 kmph.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Pune Weather Forecast
  • Pune experiences partly cloudy to sunny conditions with a minimum temperature of around 10–12°C and a maximum near 28–30°C on December 12, 2025.

  • Air quality remains moderate with AQI 120–150; PM2.5 at 40–50 µg/m³ and PM10 at 70–90 µg/m³; no air quality alerts issued.

  • 5-day forecast shows sunny to partly cloudy conditions with temperatures stable at 10–12°C min, 28–31°C max; no rainfall expected through December 17.

  • Cold wave alert downgraded to yellow for Pune; IMD forecasts gradual warming after December 13; light winds 12–15 kmph help maintain comfortable conditions.

Pune is experiencing pleasant partly cloudy to sunny weather on Friday, December 12, 2025, with cool mornings and warm afternoons creating comfortable conditions throughout the day. The minimum temperature is hovering around 10–12°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 28–30°C, creating a pleasant day-night temperature contrast ideal for outdoor activities. Humidity levels remain moderate at 65–75%, and light to moderate winds are blowing from the northeast at speeds of 12–15 kmph, helping to maintain comfortable conditions and aid in pollutant dispersion.

Air Quality Status and Pollution Levels

Pune's air quality has improved from earlier in the winter season, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in the moderate range at 120–150 across various monitoring stations in the city. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels are around 40–50 µg/m³, while PM10 stands at 70–90 µg/m³, both within acceptable limits for general population exposure. The moderate air quality is attributed to the consistent northeast winds and the location of Pune at a higher elevation (560m above sea level), which facilitates better air circulation and pollutant dispersion. No air quality alerts have been issued, indicating that outdoor activities are suitable for all segments of the population, including vulnerable groups.

Pune: IMD Weather Alerts and Cold Wave Status

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded the cold wave alert for Pune from orange to yellow as of December 12, 2025, signaling an improvement in cold wave intensity. The city is no longer under the most severe alert level, though the yellow alert indicates continued cool conditions with minimum temperatures slightly below normal. No dense fog alerts remain in effect for Pune, and the forecast indicates gradual warming expected after December 13 as the influence of the previous cold wave system weakens. The city is expected to transition back to more typical December weather patterns with increasingly sunny conditions and moderating temperatures.

Mumbai Weather: Partly Cloudy with Minimum 20–21°C, Air Quality Moderate at AQI 150–180

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Extended Outlook Through December 31

The weather pattern through the rest of December is expected to remain predominantly sunny with continued clear to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures are forecast to gradually warm through the month, reaching 32–33°C maximums by December 25–31, indicating a warming trend toward the month's end. Overall, December continues to offer pleasant conditions for residents and visitors, with minimal weather-related disruptions and consistently favorable weather expected throughout the month.

