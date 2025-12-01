Delhi December Weather: Temperatures to Dip Significantly Amid Hazardous Air Quality

• Delhi December weather begins with pleasant daytime highs of 24-25°C but nights cooling to 8.3°C.
The Delhi December weather outlook for 2025 signals the definitive arrival of winter, characterized by a sharp dip in temperatures and persistently hazardous air quality. As the month begins, Delhi weather update shows a comfortable daytime maximum of around 24-25°C, but nights have already started turning chilly, with minimum temperatures settling at 8.3°C, roughly two degrees below the seasonal average. However, the pleasant cold is overshadowed by a severe Delhi air quality update, with the city’s AQI plunging back into the ‘Severe’ category in several areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Delhi weather forecast predicting a further 2-3°C drop in mercury levels between December 3 and 5, driven by western disturbances and icy winds from the north. Residents are advised to brace for colder nights and foggy mornings as winter intensifies over the coming week.
Temperature Trends and Winter Forecast
December in Delhi typically sees temperatures gradually sliding from pleasant to biting cold. Currently, the Delhi temperature in December is hovering between a maximum of 24-26°C and a minimum of 8-10°C. The IMD weather forecast for Delhi indicates that this gap will narrow as the month progresses, with night temperatures likely dropping to 6-7°C by mid-December. A western disturbance over north Pakistan is influencing wind patterns, which will bring colder air into the National Capital Region (NCR) starting December 3.
Meteorologists predict that daytime temperatures could also dip below 22°C in the coming days, making it feel significantly colder due to the wind chill factor.
Air Quality Crisis and Fog Alert
The Delhi AQI remains a critical public health concern. On December 1, the city recorded an average AQI of 373, classifying it as ‘Severe’. Specific hotspots like Safdarjung Enclave (435), Kashmiri Gate (409), and Shalimar Bagh (401) reported even more alarming levels. The Air Quality Early Warning System suggests that Delhi air quality update will remain grim, staying in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the next few days due to unfavorable meteorological conditions such as low wind speed and temperature inversion.
Rainfall and Humidity
December is generally a dry month for the capital. Weather in Delhi forecast predicts minimal to no rainfall for the first half of the month, with clear skies dominating the afternoons. Humidity levels fluctuate between 26% and high morning saturation due to fog.
The dryness, combined with pollution, can exacerbate respiratory issues, making it advisable for vulnerable groups to limit outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours.