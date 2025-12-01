Delhi December Weather: Temperatures to Dip Significantly Amid Hazardous Air Quality

The Delhi December weather outlook for 2025 signals the definitive arrival of winter, characterized by a sharp dip in temperatures and persistently hazardous air quality. As the month begins, Delhi weather update shows a comfortable daytime maximum of around 24-25°C, but nights have already started turning chilly, with minimum temperatures settling at 8.3°C, roughly two degrees below the seasonal average. However, the pleasant cold is overshadowed by a severe Delhi air quality update, with the city’s AQI plunging back into the ‘Severe’ category in several areas.