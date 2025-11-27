Pregnant Woman Found Dead With Burn Injuries; Allegations Of Dowry Harassment

A 20-year-old pregnant woman, Archana, was found dead with burn injuries near her husband’s home at Maatumala, Nandipalam. Police have booked her husband and mother-in-law for dowry harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
dowry harassment case, dowry death FIR, pregnant woman burn injuries, Nandipalam incident
Police statements said the investigation is ongoing and no further comment was immediately available. File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A 20-year-old pregnant woman was found dead with burn injuries near her husband’s home at Maatumala, Nandipalam.

  • Police filed a dowry-harassment and dowry-death case, naming the husband and mother-in-law in the FIR.

  • A DySP is leading the investigation, with the husband already taken into custody.

A 20-year-old pregnant woman was found dead with severe burn injuries near her husband’s home on Wednesday, and police have registered a dowry-harassment case naming the husband and mother-in-law, officials said.

According to PTI, Archana was discovered with extensive burns near a canal close to her husband’s house at Maatumala, Nandipalam, at about 4 pm. The FIR names her husband, Sharon, and mother-in-law, Rajani, as the accused.

PTI reported that the complaint alleges Archana was physically and mentally tortured at her husband’s house over the non-payment of a promised dowry. The FIR also claims that a substance similar to thinner was poured on her before she was set on fire.

The case has been registered at Varantharapally Police Station under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty towards a woman by husband or his relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Reported PTI, police have taken Sharon into custody and a Deputy Superintendent of Police is conducting a detailed investigation. The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem.

Related Content
Related Content

Archana’s father, Haridasan, told reporters that his daughter and Sharon were married seven months ago in a love marriage. He said Sharon “frequently assaulted his daughter and constantly doubted her character”. Haridasan added that the family had asked Archana to return home, but she continued to live with her husband, and he alleged Sharon had a criminal background which his family always supported.

Police statements said the investigation is ongoing and no further comment was immediately available.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Maharjan LBW For 18 To Harmeet Singh

  2. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

  3. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  4. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  3. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  4. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  5. Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Pakistan Navy Successfully Tests Indigenous Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay