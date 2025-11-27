Pregnant Woman Found Dead With Burn Injuries; Allegations Of Dowry Harassment

A 20-year-old pregnant woman was found dead with burn injuries near her husband’s home at Maatumala, Nandipalam.
Police filed a dowry-harassment and dowry-death case, naming the husband and mother-in-law in the FIR.
A DySP is leading the investigation, with the husband already taken into custody.
A 20-year-old pregnant woman was found dead with severe burn injuries near her husband’s home on Wednesday, and police have registered a dowry-harassment case naming the husband and mother-in-law, officials said.
According to PTI, Archana was discovered with extensive burns near a canal close to her husband’s house at Maatumala, Nandipalam, at about 4 pm. The FIR names her husband, Sharon, and mother-in-law, Rajani, as the accused.
PTI reported that the complaint alleges Archana was physically and mentally tortured at her husband’s house over the non-payment of a promised dowry. The FIR also claims that a substance similar to thinner was poured on her before she was set on fire.
The case has been registered at Varantharapally Police Station under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (cruelty towards a woman by husband or his relatives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Reported PTI, police have taken Sharon into custody and a Deputy Superintendent of Police is conducting a detailed investigation. The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem.
Archana’s father, Haridasan, told reporters that his daughter and Sharon were married seven months ago in a love marriage. He said Sharon “frequently assaulted his daughter and constantly doubted her character”. Haridasan added that the family had asked Archana to return home, but she continued to live with her husband, and he alleged Sharon had a criminal background which his family always supported.
Police statements said the investigation is ongoing and no further comment was immediately available.
(With inputs from PTI)