Pafos 2-2 Monaco, UEFA Champions League: Veteran David Luiz Helps Cyprus Champs To Draw

David Luiz returned to Europe at age 38, after four years in his native Brazil, to help Cyprus champions Pafos to a 2-2 draw with Monaco in their debut UEFA Champions League season. The former Brazil star scored his first goal in the competition since October 2017 with a powerful header into the Monaco net at a corner. His previous Champions League goal came in his second spell at Chelsea where he was key in the 2012 Champions League title-winning team. Luiz became the second-oldest scorer in the Champions League, behind only another veteran defender Pepe. Monaco held a 2-1 lead from the 26th, when United States forward Folarin Balogun intercepted a pass by goalkeeper Neofytos Michaeland to score with a low shot. Pafos levelled in the 88th when the ball struck Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu after rebounding from the crossbar for an own goal.

Pafos Vs Monaco UCL 2025-26 photo-
Pafos players react to fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and AS Monaco in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias
Pafos Vs Monaco UCL 2025-26 photo-Mohammed Salisu
Pafos' players celebrate after Monaco's Mohammed Salisu scored an own goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and AS Monaco in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias
Pafos Vs Monaco UCL 2025-26 photo-Ivan Sunjic
Pafos' Ivan Sunjic, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and AS Monaco in Limassol, Cyprus, | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias
Pafos Vs Monaco UCL 2025-26 photo-David Luiz
Pafos' David Luiz heads the ball ahead of Monaco's Michal, centre, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and AS Monaco in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias
Pafos Vs Monaco UCL 2025-26 photo-Mohammed Salisu
Monaco's Mohammed Salisu, left, in action against Pafos' Ivan Sunjic during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and AS Monaco in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias
Pafos Vs Monaco UCL 2025-26 photo-Bruno Langa
Pafos' Bruno Langa, left, challenges for the ball with Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and AS Monaco in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias
| Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias
Monaco's Denis Zakaria makes an attempt to score during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and AS Monaco in Limassol, Cyprus. Pafos Vs Monaco UCL 2025-26 photo-Denis Zakaria
Pafos Vs Monaco UCL 2025-26 photo-Folarin Balogun
Monaco's Folarin Balogun, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and AS Monaco in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias
Pafos Vs Monaco UCL 2025-26 photo-David Luiz
Pafos' David Luiz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and AS Monaco in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias
Pafos Vs Monaco UCL 2025-26 photo-David Luiz
Pafos' David Luiz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and AS Monaco in Limassol, Cyprus. | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias
