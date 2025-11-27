Pafos 2-2 Monaco, UEFA Champions League: Veteran David Luiz Helps Cyprus Champs To Draw
David Luiz returned to Europe at age 38, after four years in his native Brazil, to help Cyprus champions Pafos to a 2-2 draw with Monaco in their debut UEFA Champions League season. The former Brazil star scored his first goal in the competition since October 2017 with a powerful header into the Monaco net at a corner. His previous Champions League goal came in his second spell at Chelsea where he was key in the 2012 Champions League title-winning team. Luiz became the second-oldest scorer in the Champions League, behind only another veteran defender Pepe. Monaco held a 2-1 lead from the 26th, when United States forward Folarin Balogun intercepted a pass by goalkeeper Neofytos Michaeland to score with a low shot. Pafos levelled in the 88th when the ball struck Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu after rebounding from the crossbar for an own goal.
