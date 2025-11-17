Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025: When And Where To Watch Live

Janakpur Bolts are all set to face Kathmandu Gorkhas in match number 1 of the Nepal Premier League 2025. Check out the live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025
Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025: When And Where To Watch Live In India Photo: X/ OfficialNPLT20
  • Nepal Premier League 2025 kicks off with Janakpur Bolts taking on Kathmandu Gorkhas

  • The match will be played in Kirtipur on November 17 at 3:45 PM IST

  • Fans in India can enjoy the live streaming on Fancolde app and website

As the Nepal Premier League 2025 kicks off, Janakpur Bolts and Kathmandu Gorkhas go head-to-head in what promises to be a gripping opener at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, November 17.

Janakpur enter the match as defending champions, riding on momentum and a potent mix of seasoned locals and impactful overseas signings. Their home ground familiarity could give them a vital edge in this Day/Night clash.

Kathmandu Gorkhas, meanwhile, will be eager to make a strong statement this season. Led by captain Karan KC, they bring a well-balanced squad that blends young Nepalese talent with international firepower including Gerhard Erasmus and Rashid Khan.

With their campaign opener against the reigning champions, the Gorkhas will look to wrest control early and establish themselves as serious contenders.

Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas, Nepal Premier League 2025 Match Be Played?

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur, Nepal will host the Nepal Premier League match 1 between Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas on November 17th, Saturday from 3:45PM (IST) onwards.

Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas, Nepal Premier League : Where To Watch Match Live?

Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas, Nepal Premier League match will be telecasted live on Kantipur MAX HD for the fans in Nepal. Fans in Nepal can also watch the season online on Dish Home Go app.

While the Indian fans can tune into Star Sports Network for the live action. The match will also be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas, Nepal Premier League 2025: Squads

Janakpur Bolts: Aasif Sheikh (c & wk), Anil Sah, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kishore Mahato, Rupesh Singh, Shubh Kansakar, Tul Bahadur Thapa Magar, Aaditya Mahata, Bikash Aagri, Sachin Bhatta, Mayan Yadav, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell.

Kathmandu Gorkhas: Karan KC (c), Bhim Sharki, Dipesh Kandel, Shahab Alam, Pratik Shrestha, Rashid Khan, Uttam Thapa Magar, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Santosh Yadav, Aakash Tripathi, Mohammad Adil Alam, Gerhard Erasmus, Milind Kumar, Ricardo Vasconcelos, John Simpson, Ben Charlesworth, Sonu Devkota

