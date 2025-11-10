Nepal Premier League 2025: Schedule Announced For 2nd Season; Biratnagar Kings Sign Faf Du Plessis

Nepal Premier League season 2 schedule announced
Season 2 will commence on November 17
Faf du Plessis signed by Biratnagar Kings
The much awaited 2nd season of the Nepal Premier League is all set to take place later this month as the schedule for the 2025 edition has been announced by the national cricket board.
NPL season 2 will commence on November 17 and will feature a total of 8 teams from different regions of Nepal. Each teams will face each other twice during the league stages with the top-four qualifying for the knock-outs.
Janakpur Bolts will enter NPL season 2 as the reigning champions and they will be led by Nepal's top-order batsman Aasif Sheikh.
In season 1 (back in 2024), the Bolts had beaten Sudurpaschim Royals in the finale by 5 wickets after successfully chasing a target of 185 runs within 19.2 overs.
There will be a total of 32 matches - 28 in the league stages and 4 knock-out matches, including the final in classic IPL style. The final will take place on Saturday, December 13.
Ahead of the new season in a week's time, the Biratnagar Kings, who had finished 6th in season 1, have made a huge signing of former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who will bring in plenty of experience to the side.
Full Schedule Of NPL Season 2
Meet The NPL Season 2 Teams And Captains
Biratnagar Kings - Sandip Lamichhane
Chitwan Rhinos - Kushal Malla
Karnali Yaks - Sompal Kami
Kathmandu Gorkhas - Karan KC
Janakpur Bolts - Aasif Sheikh
Lumbini Lions - Rohit Paudel
Pokhara Avengers - Kushal Bhurtel
Sudurpaschim Royals - Dipendra Singh Airee