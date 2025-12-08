Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1: When And Where To Watch

Here is all you need to know about Qualifier 1 of Nepal Premier League between Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings: squads and live streaming information

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1: When And Where To Watch Photo: X/Nepal Premier League
  • Sudur Paschim Royals face Biratnagar Kings in Qualifier 1 of Nepal Premier League

  • The match will take place in Kirtipur on December 9 at 3:45 PM

  • Check the live streaming details

As the 2025 Nepal Premier League moves into the knockout phase, all eyes turn to Qualifier 1 as Sudur Paschim Royals take on Biratnagar Kings at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The stakes are high, Royals finished top of the points table, boasting consistent performances all season, while Kings secured second spot and are determined to upset the frontrunners to stay alive.

The Royals come in with momentum. Their batting has been led by in-form players such as Binod Bhandari, the team’s leading run-scorer, and they also have a strong bowling attack set up by Abinash Bohara, their top wicket-taker, giving them a balanced edge.

On the other hand, Biratnagar Kings pack firepower too: the likes of Faf du Plessis, Sam Heazlett and Martin Guptill add serious batting depth, while skipper Sandeep Lamichhane gives them a potent bowling-spin option.

Expect a high-tension, tactical battle: if Royals bat first, their consistent top-order and all-round bowling could set a challenging target. But if Kings get early wickets or chase smartly, their explosive batting could turn things quickly, especially under pressure. With both teams capable of match-winning performances, Qualifier 1 promises to be a thrilling contest.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings, Qualifier 1: Live Streaming Info

When And Where will the Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings, Qualifier 1 Match Be Played?

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host the Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings, Qualifier 1 on December 9 at 3:45 PM IST.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings, Qualifier 1: Where To Watch Live?

The Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will also be telecasted on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country. In Nepal, the game will telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings, Qualifier 1: Squads

Biratnagar Kings Squad: Sam Heazlett, Faf du Plessis, Martin Guptill, Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam(w), Pratis GC, Shankar Rana, Naren Bhatta, Surya Tamang, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Marchant de Lange, Shehan Jayasuriya, George Munsey, Shubham Ranjane, Subash Bhandari, Narayan Joshi, Sharwan Kisku, Sahil Patel

Sudur Paschim Royals Squad: Binod Bhandari(w), Josh Brown, Ishan Pandey, Aarif Sheikh, Harmeet Singh, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Dipak Bohara, Puneet Mehra, Dhruv Parashar, Abinash Bohara, Hikmat Mahara, Chris Lynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hemant Dhami, Naren Saud, Milan Bohara, Dipendra Thapa, Tek Rawat

