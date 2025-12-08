Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1: When And Where To Watch

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings, Qualifier 1: Where To Watch Live?

The Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will also be telecasted on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country. In Nepal, the game will telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.