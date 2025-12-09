Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: BIK's Chase Off To Horror Start Against SPR

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: It will be a battle between the 1st and 2nd placed teams in the points table. The winner of qualifier 1 will go through to the finale, while the loser will get another chance in the Eliminator match

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1
Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Munsey And Guptill Smash 67/1 X/ official_nplt20
Good Afternoon Nepal cricket fans. Hello and welcome to our continued live coverage of the Nepal Premier League season 2. It is time for the play-offs and today, table toppers Sudur Paschim Royals will lock horns with the Biratnagar Kings in the qualifier 1 match at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Royals, led by Dipendra Singh Airee, finished at the summit of the table after losing just once in the tournament in their previous match, which kept them at 12 points after 6 wins. The Kings, who are led by Sandeep Lamichhane, finished right below them as they accumulated 10 points after 5 wins in the tournament. An exciting first qualifier is on the cards, so stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: 3 Down! BIK 7/3 (2)

BIK are off to a horrendous start. They have lost their top 3 batters in just 2 overs. Faf du Plessis, Sam Heazlett and Naren Bhatta are back to the pavilion very cheaply. Scott Kuggeleijn picks up two, while Harmeet Singh gets one scalp.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: 1st Innings End! SPR 155/7 (20)

SPR manage to add 35 runs in their last 3 overs taking their 1st innings score to 155 thus setting a target of 156 for the Kings to chase. Dinesh Bhandari was the highest scorer for SPR, playing a knock of 63 runs off 52 balls.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: SPR 120/5 (17)

Despite a decent start, SPR lost their way in the middle as they lost three wickets in quick intervals that stunted their run-rate. The onus is now on Aasif Sheikh and Binod Bhandari to give a explosive finish in the death to take SPR to a competitive total.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: SPR 87/2 (12)

SPR have looked so far in their 1st innings with Binod Bhandari (44*) going on strong. SPR tor-order batters have made a solid base for the middle-order batters to explode in the last 8 overs of the innings.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Jackson Out! SPR 61/2 (7.5)

Kings get a crucial wicket, Jackson (20 off 11 balls), who was looking fluent on the crease has been stumped by Lokesh Bam on the bowling of Surya Tamang.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Bowled! SPR 22/1 (3)

Mukhtar Ahmed is bolwed! Marchant de Lange castles Ahmed (10) with the brute of a delivery and SPR loses their first. Sheldon Jackson comes to the crease to join Dinesh Bhandari.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: 1st Innings Begin! SPR 0/0 (0)

Both the openers of SPR- Binod Bhandari and Mukhtar Ahmed are on the crease. While for BIK, Marchant de Lange will start the bowling proceedings.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs

Biratnagar Kings (Playing XI): Sam Heazlett, Faf du Plessis, Martin Guptill, Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam(w), Pratis GC, Surya Tamang, Narayan Joshi, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Naren Bhatta, Marchant de Lange

Sudur Paschim Royals (Playing XI): Sheldon Jackson, Binod Bhandari(w), Ishan Pandey, Aarif Sheikh, Harmeet Singh, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Milan Bohara, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hemant Dhami, Abinash Bohara

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Toss Update

The news is Out! Biratnagar Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Qualifier 1 of NPL 2025.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Score, NPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Welcome

Good Afternoon and welcoming you all for the live coverage of the 1st Nepal Premier League 2025 qualifier match in Kirtipur. We will bring you the real-time updates, scores and a lot more. Stay tuned as the match begins soon.

Tags

