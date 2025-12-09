Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1: Toss Update And Playing XI

The business end of the enthralling second season of Nepal Premier League begins with the top two teams pitted against each other in Qualifier 1 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur December 9.
Sudur Paschim Royals topped the table with 6 wins out of 7 games, while the Biratnagar Kings just followed them at the second spot with 5 wins in 7 games. The team that will comes on top in this encounter will qualify for the final whereas the losing team will get another opportunity against the winner of the eliminators.
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1: Toss Update
Biratnagar Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Qualifier 1 of NPL 2025.
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1: Playing XIs
Biratnagar Kings (Playing XI): Sam Heazlett, Faf du Plessis, Martin Guptill, Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam(w), Pratis GC, Surya Tamang, Narayan Joshi, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Naren Bhatta, Marchant de Lange
Sudur Paschim Royals (Playing XI): Sheldon Jackson, Binod Bhandari(w), Ishan Pandey, Aarif Sheikh, Harmeet Singh, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Mukhtar Ahmed, Milan Bohara, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hemant Dhami, Abinash Bohara
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1: Live Streaming
The Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Biratnagar Kings, Nepal Premier League Qualifier 1 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will also be telecasted on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country. In Nepal, the game will telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.