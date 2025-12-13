Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Lumbini Lions Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the Nepal Premier League 2025 final between Sudur Paschim Royals and Lumbini Lions: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads, live streaming info

Updated on:
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Lumbini Lions Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Final: Toss Update
Captains Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee pose with the Nepal Premier League trophy ahead of the final between Sudur Paschim Royals and Lumbini Lions. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League
  • Sudur Paschim Royals won the toss and elected to bat against the Lumbini Lions

  • Royals are playing their second successive Nepal Premier League final

  • Lions are eyeing a maiden crown

Sudur Paschim Royals are up against Lumbini Lions in the Nepal Premier League 2025 final at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday (December 13). Watch the NPL cricket match live.

The Royals are playing their second successive final, while the Lions are eyeing a maiden crown.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League Final: Toss Update

Sudur Paschim Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against the Lumbini Lions.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League Final: Playing XIs

Sudur Paschim Royals: Sheldon Jackson, Binod Bhandari (wk), Puneet Mehra, Ishan Pandey, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Harmeet Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Dipak Bohara, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hemant Dhami, Abinash Bohara

Lumbini Lions: D Arcy Short, Dinesh Adhikari, Rohit Paudel (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sundeep Jora, Movin Subasingha, Dilip Nath, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sher Malla, Abhishesh Gautam, Tilak Bhandari

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League Final: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Sudur Paschim Royals vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025 final be telecast and live streamed?

The Sudur Paschim Royals vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025 final will be telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in the country.

In Nepal, the game will telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League Final: Squads

Lumbini Lions: D Arcy Short, Dinesh Adhikari, Rohit Paudel (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sundeep Jora, JJ Smit, Dilip Nath, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sher Malla, Abhishesh Gautam, Tilak Bhandari, Aadil Khan, Durgesh Gupta, Thomas Draca, Sumit Maharjan, Bishal Patel, Sameer Ali Musalman

Sudur Paschim Royals: Mukhtar Ahmed, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Ishan Pandey, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Harmeet Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Scott Kuggeleijn, Milan Bohara, Hemant Dhami, Abinash Bohara, Dhruv Parashar, Dipak Bohara, Naren Saud, Dipendra Thapa, Tek Rawat, Josh Brown, Chris Lynn, Hikmat Mahara, Puneet Mehra

