Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Lumbini Lions Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Captains Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee pose with the Nepal Premier League trophy ahead of the final between Sudur Paschim Royals and Lumbini Lions. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League

