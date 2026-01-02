Sylhet Titans Vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Sylhet Titans go head-to-head against Rangpur Riders
Riders and Titans kick-start 2026 in the BPL
The likes of Saim Ayub and Dawid Malan are in action
Sylhet Titans go head-to-head against Rangpur Riders in Match 12 of the BPL 2025-26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with either sides wanting to start New Year with a victory.
Sylhet Titans and Rangpur Riders are differentiated by two points in the BPL 2025-26 points table. Sylhet, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, have Saim Ayub in their ranks. Pakistan's explosive batter, could be a difference-maker on his day.
As for the Riders, they are led by Nurul Hasan and a win tonight could see them leapfrog Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 points table.
Sylhet Titans Vs Rangpur Riders, BPL 2025-26: Toss Update
Rangpur Riders have won the toss and have opted to field.
Sylhet Titans Vs Rangpur Riders, BPL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Rangpur Riders (Playing XI): Dawid Malan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Kyle Mayers, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Mahmudullah, Faheem Ashraf, Aliss Al Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Sylhet Titans (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Rony Talukdar, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Afif Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ethan Brookes, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Ebadot Hossain
Sylhet Titans Vs Rangpur Riders, BPL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 matches, including Sylhet Titans Vs Rangpur Riders, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the BPL 2025-26 in the country.