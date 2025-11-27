Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: POA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: The Bolts as well as Avengers are eyeing their first points of the season, having both lost their first two games. Follow the latest updates from NPL 2025

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score Nepal Premier League 2025 match 14 Updates kirtipur
Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: The Bolts in action against Biratnagar Kings. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 14th match of Nepal Premier League 2025, pitting Janakpur Bolts against Pokhara Avengers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday (November 27). This is a bottom-of-table clash, with both teams having lost their first two games. The Bolts as well as Avengers would be eager to get their first points on board tonight, as the race for the playoffs begins to intensify. Follow the live score and updates from NPL 2025.
LIVE UPDATES

Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Match On| POA 6/0 (1)

The 14th match of NPL 2025 is underway and both the POA openers- Adam Rossington (3*) and Dinesh Kharel (3*) have got their team off to a cautious start in the 1st over by Lalit Rajbanshi.

Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Playing XIs

Janakpur Bolts: Shubh Kansakar, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah(c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Mayan Yadav, Rupesh Singh, Wayne Parnell, Maaz Sadaqat, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi

Pokhara Avengers: Dinesh Kharel, Adam Rossington(w), Kushal Bhurtel(c), Kiran Thagunna, James Neesham, Sumeet Verma, Trit Raj Das, Daniel Douthwaite, Bipin Khatri, Aakash Chand, Sagar Dhakal

Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Toss Update

The news is Out! Pokhara Avengers have won the toss and have chosen to bat first in the 14th match of the Nepal Premier League 2025.

Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:45pm IST, with the toss at 3:15pm IST. The Janakpur Bolts vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League 2025 clash will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in India. It is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in the country.

In Nepal, the game will be telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.

Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Hey There!

Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday. We are back with another Nepal Premier League live blog. Match 14 has Janakpur Bolts meeting Pokhara Avengers, and we will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the game.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Updates: Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Goes Unsold!

  2. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

  3. Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Bhandari Powers To Punchy Fifty

  4. Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: POA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

  5. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  3. Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

  4. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  5. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay