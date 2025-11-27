Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: POA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Match On| POA 6/0 (1)
The 14th match of NPL 2025 is underway and both the POA openers- Adam Rossington (3*) and Dinesh Kharel (3*) have got their team off to a cautious start in the 1st over by Lalit Rajbanshi.
Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Playing XIs
Janakpur Bolts: Shubh Kansakar, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah(c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Mayan Yadav, Rupesh Singh, Wayne Parnell, Maaz Sadaqat, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi
Pokhara Avengers: Dinesh Kharel, Adam Rossington(w), Kushal Bhurtel(c), Kiran Thagunna, James Neesham, Sumeet Verma, Trit Raj Das, Daniel Douthwaite, Bipin Khatri, Aakash Chand, Sagar Dhakal
Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Toss Update
The news is Out! Pokhara Avengers have won the toss and have chosen to bat first in the 14th match of the Nepal Premier League 2025.
Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
The match is scheduled to begin at 3:45pm IST, with the toss at 3:15pm IST. The Janakpur Bolts vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League 2025 clash will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in India. It is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in the country.
In Nepal, the game will be telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.
Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday. We are back with another Nepal Premier League live blog. Match 14 has Janakpur Bolts meeting Pokhara Avengers, and we will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the game.