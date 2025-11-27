Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: POA Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: The Bolts in action against Biratnagar Kings. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 14th match of Nepal Premier League 2025, pitting Janakpur Bolts against Pokhara Avengers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday (November 27). This is a bottom-of-table clash, with both teams having lost their first two games. The Bolts as well as Avengers would be eager to get their first points on board tonight, as the race for the playoffs begins to intensify. Follow the live score and updates from NPL 2025.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Nov 2025, 03:51:52 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Match On| POA 6/0 (1) The 14th match of NPL 2025 is underway and both the POA openers- Adam Rossington (3*) and Dinesh Kharel (3*) have got their team off to a cautious start in the 1st over by Lalit Rajbanshi.

27 Nov 2025, 03:45:24 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Playing XIs Janakpur Bolts: Shubh Kansakar, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah(c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Mayan Yadav, Rupesh Singh, Wayne Parnell, Maaz Sadaqat, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi Pokhara Avengers: Dinesh Kharel, Adam Rossington(w), Kushal Bhurtel(c), Kiran Thagunna, James Neesham, Sumeet Verma, Trit Raj Das, Daniel Douthwaite, Bipin Khatri, Aakash Chand, Sagar Dhakal

27 Nov 2025, 03:24:50 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Toss Update The news is Out! Pokhara Avengers have won the toss and have chosen to bat first in the 14th match of the Nepal Premier League 2025.

27 Nov 2025, 02:50:22 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match is scheduled to begin at 3:45pm IST, with the toss at 3:15pm IST. The Janakpur Bolts vs Pokhara Avengers, Nepal Premier League 2025 clash will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in India. It is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in the country. In Nepal, the game will be telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.