  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. jimmy neesham
images

Name: James Douglas Sheahan Neesham

Born: 17th September 1990

James Douglas Sheahan Neesham commonly known as Jimmy Neesham is a New Zealand international cricketer who plays for the national team and participates in various T20 leagues worldwide as an all-rounder. Neesham was a vital member of the New Zealand squad that finished as runners-up in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Neesham began his first-class cricket career with Auckland but later moved to Otago ahead of the 2011–12 season. This move proved beneficial as he made significant contributions in the 50-over format, scoring three 40-plus scores in seven innings, all at a strike rate of more than a run a ball. Neesham also proved effective with the ball, taking a career-best 5 for 44 against Wellington and 4 for 23 against Canterbury. These performances earned him a spot in New Zealand's limited-overs squads for the tour to South Africa.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Neesham played for the Delhi Daredevils in 2014. He played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) that same year. In 2016, he joined English county cricket, playing for Derbyshire. The following year, he signed with Kent County Cricket Club for the 2017 NatWest T20 Blast, debuting in Kent's opening match in July.

In June 2018, Neesham was awarded a contract with Wellington for the 2018–19 season. In June 2019, he was selected to play for the Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada tournament.

Neesham's IPL journey continued when Kings XI Punjab bought him in the 2020 IPL auction. In 2021, he was acquired by Mumbai Indians, and in February 2022, he was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for the 2022 IPL season.

Neesham made his Test debut for New Zealand against India, scoring an unbeaten 137, the highest score on debut by a Test number 8 batsman. In June 2014, he made a century in his second Test against the West Indies, becoming the first New Zealander to score centuries in his first two Test matches.

In 2017, Neesham was named in New Zealand's 15-man squad for the ICC Champions Trophy. On 3 January 2019, in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Neesham scored 34 runs in one over, including five sixes, setting a record for the most runs scored in one over by a New Zealand batsman in an ODI match.

In April 2019, Neesham was named in New Zealand's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He played his 50th ODI on 1 June 2019, during New Zealand's first match of the World Cup. In the game against Afghanistan, Neesham took his first five-wicket haul in ODIs, marking his 50th wicket in the format. In the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final, Neesham made a crucial catch by dismissing Dinesh Karthik from Matt Henry's bowling, securing New Zealand's place in the final. Before the World Cup, Neesham revealed that he had considered retiring from international cricket 18 months earlier due to poor form and injury problems. However, Heath Mills, the CEO of the New Zealand Players Association at the time, advised him to take a break from cricket instead of retiring.

In August 2021, Neesham was named in New Zealand's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, continuing his role as a critical player for the national team.

Significant contributions to domestic and international cricket have marked James Neesham's cricketing journey. Starting his career with Auckland, his move to Otago proved to be a turning point, leading to his selection for national duty. His performances in various T20 leagues, including the IPL, CPL, and Global T20 Canada, highlight his versatility and skill as an all-rounder.

Neesham's international career has seen notable achievements, including record-setting performances and crucial contributions in major tournaments like the ICC Champions Trophy and the Cricket World Cup.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18