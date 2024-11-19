Cricket

NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details

The NPL 2024 will feature eight teams with 32 games, including the play-off rounds. The champions will be crowned on December 21

Nepal Premier League 2024: The tournament will get underway later this month. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) fixtures of the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) T20 cricket tournament on Monday. (Streaming | Cricket News)

The ambitious T20 cricket league featuring legends like Shikhar Dhawan (India), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), James Neesham (New Zealand), and hosts of other big names, will start on November 30, 2024.

The NPL 2024 will feature eight teams with 32 games, including the play-off rounds. The champions will be crowned on December 21. All the matches will be played at the 15,000-capacity Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, some five kilometres southwest of the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu. The venue is one of the most happening places in world cricket now.

Nepal Premier League 2024 Fixtures

In the opening match, Biratnagar Kings will take on Janakpur Bolts. Kathmandu Gurkhas open their NPL 2024 campaign against Chitwan Rhinos on December 2, while Karnali Yaks face the Bolts later that day.

According to a release, Sudurpaschim Royals will take on the Kings and Pokhara Avengers will clash with the Rhinos on December 3 to open their respective campaigns. But Lumbini Lions will wait a little longer to play their first match, on December 4 against the Kings.

The Nepal Premier League will get underway later this month. - X/Nepal Premier League
Big Stars In Nepal Premier League 2024: Full List Players Of All Teams In Inaugural NPL Edition

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After the end of the round-robin stage, the top four teams will advance into the playoffs -- the top two teams taking on each other in Qualifier 1 for a direct ticket to the finale.

Following the Indian Premier League model, the third and fourth-placed teams have been given the right to play in the Eliminator. Both Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are scheduled for December 18.

Of course, the losing team of Qualifier 1 will get another chance and will play against the winners of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on December 19. The winner of Qualifier 2 will claim the final spot in the title match, on December 21.

Check the full schedule here:

Nepal Premier League 2024 Telecast And Live Streaming Details

The CAN had earlier announced that Star Sports would be the official broadcaster of the inaugural Nepal Premier League 2024. The rights for digital streaming and local broadcasts in Nepal will be announced soon, it said.

