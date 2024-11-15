Big Stars In Nepal Premier League 2024: Full List Players Of All Teams In Inaugural NPL Edition

And of course, Nepalese cricket stars will be there to showcase their talent during this month-long cricket carnival. Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, and Dipendra Singh Airee have all been given due respect during the NPL player auction and were picked as 'Marquee Players' of their respective teams.