Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year, will be participating in the inaugural Nepal Premier League (NPL). (More Cricket News)
The Champions Trophy winner has already participated in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) and will also be representing in the Big Cricket League.
The southpaw will represent the Karnali Yaks for the upcoming NPL 2024 season. The eight-team tournament will start from November 30 and will conclude on December 21, with 32 matches and will be played as similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL) which includes the knockout phases i.e. playoffs with one eliminator, two qualifiers and the final.
The tournament is organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and will also feature some of the foreign stars such as James Neesham, Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, and Ben Cutting, among others.
Speaking of Dhawan, the 38-year-old has represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is. He has amassed over 10,000 runs across formats and is regarded one of the finest opening batters in cricket
The Indian southpaw becomes Karnali Yaks' fourth overseas signing. The franchise have already roped in Pakistan’s Mohammad Hussain Talat, Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat and West Indies’ Chadwick Walton.
All matches in the Nepal Premier League 2024 will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal.