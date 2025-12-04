Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

Sudur Paschim Royals beat Chitwan Rhinos by 49 runs
This was Royals' 6th back-to-back win and they have qualified for the play-offs
Chris Lynn was adjudged Man of the Match
Sudur Paschim Royals defeated Chitwan Rhinos comprehensively by 49 runs and registered their 6th consecutive win in match 24 of Nepal Premier League 2025 at the Tribhuvan International Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur on Thursday, December 4.
Chris Lynn blazing 75-run innings took SPR to 169 runs in their first innings. In response, CHR got bundled for just 120 runs in 17.1 overs. Puneet Mehra was the pick of the bowlers for the Rhinos, who took 3 crucial wickets and derailed CHR's chase.
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update
Chitwan Rhinos won the toss and elected to field first.
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XIs
Sudur Paschim Royals: Dipak Bohara, Binod Bhandari(w), Chris Lynn, Ishan Pandey, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Harmeet Singh, Aarif Sheikh, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hikmat Mahara, Puneet Mehra, Abinash Bohara
Chitwan Rhinos: Dawid Malan, Arjun Saud(w), Dev Khanal, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Kushal Malla(c), Amar Routela, George Scrimshaw, Rijan Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee, Ranjit Kumar
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming
The Nepal Premier League 2025 can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.