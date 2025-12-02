Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, NPL 2025: Maaz Sadaqat, Anil Sah Help Bolts Register First Win

NPL 2025 match 20 sees Rhinos take on Bolts
Bolts are yet to win a game this season
Live streaming and timings updated below
Chitwan Rhinos lock horns against Janakpur Bolts in match 20 of the ongoing Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2025 on Tuesday, December 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.
Kushal Malla-led Rhinos are currently placed fourth in the NPL 2025 points table and a victory today could see them displace Gorkhas in the third position. Elsewhere, the Bolts are bottom-placed are winless in the tournament.
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, NPL 2025: Rhinos Amass 176/4
Dawid Malan showed his T20 class as his 54-ball 80 helped the Rhinos to a target of 176/4 in 20 overs against Janakpur Bolts. He was well-supported by Arjun Saud (52).
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, NPL 2025: Bolts Win
Bolts have done it! They have won their first game of the tournament, thanks to Maaz Sadaqat (63) and Anil Sah (61), the Bolts registered a six-wicket victory over the Rhinos in match 20 of the NPL 2025.
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, NPL 2025: Toss
Chitwan Rhinos have won the toss and have opted to bat
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, NPL 2025: Playing XIs
Janakpur Bolts (Playing XI): Maaz Sadaqat, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Mayan Yadav, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Aaditya Mahata, Shubh Kansakar, Wayne Parnell(c), Sachin Bhatt, Rupesh Singh
Chitwan Rhinos (Playing XI): Dev Khanal, Dawid Malan, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Kushal Malla(c), Arjun Saud(w), Amar Routela, Saugat Dhakal, Sohail Tanvir, Kamal Singh Airee, Ranjit Kumar
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, NPL 2025: Squads
Chitwan Rhinos Squad: Deepak Bohara, Dawid Malan, Dev Khanal, Saif Zaib, Kushal Malla(c), Ravi Bopara, Arjun Saud(w), Sohail Tanvir, Kamal Singh Airee, Rijan Dhakal, Ranjit Kumar, Bipin Rawal, Alpesh Ramjani, Bipin Acharya, Gautam KC, Amar Routela
Janakpur Bolts Squad: Maaz Sadaqat, Aasif Sheikh(w), Mayan Yadav, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Aaditya Mahata, Shubh Kansakar, Wayne Parnell(c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Kishore Mahato, Anil Sah, Sangeeth Cooray, Rupesh Singh, Bikash Aagri, Lahiru Milantha
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, NPL 2025: Live Streaming
When and where will the Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025 match be played?
The Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025 match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, December 2 at 11:30am IST.
Where will the Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Chitwan Rhinos Vs Janakpur Bolts, Nepal Premier League 2025 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.