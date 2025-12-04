Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Live Score, NPL 2025: Rhinos Win Coin Toss, Elect To Field First

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Live Score, NPL 2025: Toss Update
The news is Out! Chitwan Rhinos have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sudur Paschim Royals.
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Live Score, NPL 2025: Squads
Sudur Paschim Royals: Josh Brown, Binod Bhandari(w), Chris Lynn, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Harmeet Singh, Scott Kuggeleijn, Aarif Sheikh, Ishan Pandey, Hemant Dhami, Abinash Bohara, Naren Saud, Milan Bohara, Dipendra Thapa, Tek Rawat, Dipak Bohara
Chitwan Rhinos: Deepak Bohara, Dawid Malan, Dev Khanal, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Kushal Malla(c), Amar Routela, Arjun Saud(w), Sohail Tanvir, Kamal Singh Airee, Ranjit Kumar, Bipin Acharya, Gautam KC, Rijan Dhakal, Bipin Rawal, Alpesh Ramjani
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Live Score, NPL 2025: Welcome!
A big hello to all the cricket fans. We are here with the live coverage of match 24 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 between the Royals and the Rhinos. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.