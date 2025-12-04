Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Live Score, NPL 2025: Rhinos Win Coin Toss, Elect To Field First

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Live Score, NPL 2025: SPR is set to face CHR in match 24 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Check out the live score and highlights of the match here

Vikas Patwal
Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Live Score, NPL 2025:
The Royals will enter the match against the Rhinos as favourites and would want to seal the play-off berth with a 6th consecutive win in NPL 2025. X/Nepal Premier League
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 24 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 between Sudur Paschim Royals and the Chitwan Rhinos at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The Royals have won all the 5 matches of the season so far and are in sublime form. They would look to seal their play-offs spot with a victory in their 6th consecutive match. The Rhinos are on the other hand are at the 6th position in the points table with 2 wins and 3 losses in their 5 games. They would want to beat the table toppers and climb up the ladders in the points table to give their play-off chances a boost. Follow the live score and updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Live Score, NPL 2025: Toss Update

The news is Out! Chitwan Rhinos have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sudur Paschim Royals.

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Live Score, NPL 2025: Squads

Sudur Paschim Royals: Josh Brown, Binod Bhandari(w), Chris Lynn, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Harmeet Singh, Scott Kuggeleijn, Aarif Sheikh, Ishan Pandey, Hemant Dhami, Abinash Bohara, Naren Saud, Milan Bohara, Dipendra Thapa, Tek Rawat, Dipak Bohara

Chitwan Rhinos: Deepak Bohara, Dawid Malan, Dev Khanal, Saif Zaib, Ravi Bopara, Kushal Malla(c), Amar Routela, Arjun Saud(w), Sohail Tanvir, Kamal Singh Airee, Ranjit Kumar, Bipin Acharya, Gautam KC, Rijan Dhakal, Bipin Rawal, Alpesh Ramjani

Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Chitwan Rhinos, Live Score, NPL 2025: Welcome!

A big hello to all the cricket fans. We are here with the live coverage of match 24 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 between the Royals and the Rhinos. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

