Jharkhand Vs Karnataka Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Clash Of Champions

Karnataka are the defending champions of Vijay Hazare Trophy
They will face Jharkhand in their 1st match of VHT
Jharkhand recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy under Ishan Kishan's leadership
Defending champions Karnataka will take on the recently concluded SMAT winners Jharkhand in the Group A opener of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, December 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
While the five-time winner Karnataka is a star-studded team filled with the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair, Jharkhand, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after their first-ever SMAT win under the leadership of their charismatic captain Ishan Kishan.
Previous Year's Standings
Karnataka won the Vijay Hazare Trophy last time beating Vidarbha in the finals by 36 runs, equalling Tamil Nadu's record of winning the title 5 times. They will again enter this year's tournament again to defend their title and become the only team with most VHT titles.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand reached the quarter finals of the tournament but were ousted by the same Karnataka whom they'll be facing tomorrow in their opening game. They have won the title once back in 2010-11.
Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 24 December at 9:00 AM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Where to watch Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app for free.
Jharkhand Vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), KL Rahul(w), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhinav Manohar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnan Shrijith, Prasidh Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Shreesha Achar, Sharath BR, Manvanth Kumar L, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar
Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan(c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Robin Minz(w), Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Shubham Singh, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Bal Krishna, Rajandeep Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Pankaj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Shubh Sharma