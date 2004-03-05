Kushal Malla is a Nepalese cricketer. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm off-spinner. Known for his aggressive batting, he scored the fastest century in Twenty20 Internationals, off just 34 balls, in the opening match of the 2022 Asian Games against Mongolia.

In September 2019, Malla was named in Nepal’s squad for the 2019-20 Singapore Tri-Nation Series and the 2019-20 Oman Pentangular Series. He made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in the Singapore Tri-Nation series on 27 September 2019.

In January 2020, he was named in Nepal’s One Day International squad for the 2020 Nepal Tri-Nation Series. He made his ODI debut for Nepal against the USA, on 8th February 2020.

In September 2020, he was one of eighteen cricketers awarded a central contract by the Cricket Association of Nepal. In April 2021, in the final of the 2020-21 Nepal Tri-Nation Series he made 50 not out, becoming the youngest cricketer to score a half-century in a T20I match.

In April 2023, Malla scored his first century I ODIs during a match against Oman. He scored a century in just 54 balls.

In September 2023, Malla scored the fastest century in T20I off 34 balls. He set the record to score most runs in an innings in T20I without coming in as an opener.