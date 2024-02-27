Nepal Vs Netherlands, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The second match of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 between the hosts and the Netherlands will be played on Wednesday in Kathmandu. Nepal lost the inaugural match against Namibia by 20 runs on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
All three teams will play the other two teams twice and the top two teams will clash in the final for the coveted Nepal T20I Tri-series 2024 trophy. Rohit Paudel's team fought hard in the first match but Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton's fastest T20I ton sealed the game for Namibia.
Loftie-Eaton, coming to bat at number five, smashed his maiden international century in just 33 balls. He made 101 runs in 36 balls which included 11 fours and eight sixes. With the help of his quick innings, Namibia set a 207-run target for Nepal.
Nepal's Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee played some crucial innings but the hosts were left 20 runs short of the target. Now, they face the Netherlands in the next match of the tri-series.
When will the Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 be played?
The Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be held on February 28, Wednesday at 11:15 AM IST.
Where to watch the Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024?
The Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tri-series on television in India.
Nepal vs Netherlands Squads:
Nepal
Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sompal Kami, Bibek Yadav, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Mousom Dhakal, Sagar Dhakal, Lokesh Bam, Surya Tamang
Netherlands
Scott Edwards (c & wk), Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Max O' Dowd, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh