Nepal Vs Netherlands, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Live streaming details of the Nepal vs Netherlands match:

When will the Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 be played?

The Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be held on February 28, Wednesday at 11:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024?

The Nepal vs Netherlands match in the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tri-series on television in India.